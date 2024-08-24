After topping the box office in its debut last week, and dethroning Deadpool & Wolverine along with it, 20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus dropped to number two on its second Friday, having been out-performed by the superhero blockbuster, which is now entering its fifth week of release. Deadpool & Wolverine grossed $4.8 million on its fifth Friday, taking its running domestic total to a staggering $563 million, while Alien: Romulus added another $4.3 million to its haul, which now stands at around $61 million in eight days.

Deadpool & Wolverine is eyeing around $18 million this weekend, as it reclaims the number one position after a brief disruption last weekend. As the summer winds down, Disney can bask in the glory of not one, but two billion-dollar-grossing blockbusters. The studio’s Inside Out 2 has generated over $1.6 billion globally, while Deadpool & Wolverine will pass the $1.2 billion milestone this week, having already broken numerous box office records in its month-long run. Alien: Romulus, on the other hand, is eying around $16 million this weekend, which represents a hefty 60% drop.

Sony’s runaway hit It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively, grossed over $3.8 million on its third Friday, pushing its running domestic total to $112 million. The movie recently passed the $200 million milestone globally, and will become Lively’s biggest domestic box office hit by Sunday. All three movies had to content with a trio of new releases — two of which are expected to claim the remaining spots on the top five list.

This Weekend Is Expected to Fall Short of the $100 Million Mark

Close

Lionsgate’s release of Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, is eying over $7 million across its first three days, having made $820,000 in Thursday previews and nearly $3 million on Friday. The movie is shaping up to be star Channing Tatum’s second dud in a row, after the romantic comedy Fly Me to the Moon, which concluded its run with just $20 million domestically just some weeks ago, against a reported budget of $100 million. Incidentally, Tatum and Lively both made fun cameo appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Debuting outside the top five was The Crow, the poorly-received, and long-delayed re-imagining of director Alex Proyas’ cult classic original film, which was released in 1994. Starring Bill Skarsgård and directed by Rupert Sanders, The Crow reboot is eyeing around $5 million across its first weekend, which is a terrible result for a movie that reportedly cost $50 million to produce. The Crow currently holds a 21% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, which effectively dooms its chances of a recovery, if its B- CinemaScore hadn’t already. The movie is falling short of the third debutante of the week, Sony’s faith-based The Forge, which is eying a $6 million-plus opening weekend haul, on the back of an A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.