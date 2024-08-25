The summer movie season began on a concerning note, before delivering a string of blockbusters that left both audiences and the industry relieved. The most lucrative moviegoing period of the calendar year is now winding down gracefully. A couple of holdover hits are dominating a top-five list that has suddenly been invaded by a handful of new releases. After being pushed to the number two spot last weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the pole position in its fifth weekend of release, albeit with relatively soft numbers.

The superhero blockbuster grossed an estimated $18 million this weekend, pushing its running domestic total past the $575 million mark. It’s still the number two movie of the year, behind Inside Out 2, and the sixth-biggest superhero hit of all time, behind The Avengers. Deadpool & Wolverine is also among Marvel’s most successful films and is all but guaranteed to pass the $600 million mark in the coming days. It also has a chance of overtaking The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero movie ever made.

After debuting at number one last weekend, Alien: Romulus experienced a hefty drop in its sophomore frame. The movie generated around $16 million, which represents a 60%-plus drop. But this takes the film’s running domestic gross past the $70 million milestone, leaving the $100 million milestone well within reach. Produced on a reported budget of around $80 million, Alien: Romulus opened to generally positive reviews, and will overtake Alien: Covenant’s $74 million lifetime haul in a day or two.

'The Crow' Fails To Take Flight at the Box Office

The number three spot went to Sony’s runaway hit It Ends with Us. The romantic drama grossed nearly $12 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to a healthy $120 million and becoming star Blake Lively’s biggest domestic box office hit. Produced on a reported budget of $25 million, It Ends with Us has generated over $200 million worldwide, and has provided textbook counter-programming amid the Deadpool & Wolverine wave. Debuting at number four, Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, Blink Twice, grossed a little over $7 million. Produced on a reported budget of $20 million, the movie opened to mostly positive reviews but marks Channing Tatum’s second under-performer in a starring role this year, after Fly Me to the Moon.

Another debutante, Sony’s faith-based offering The Forge, grossed around $6.5 million in its debut, on the back of an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day audiences. Faith-based movies tend to excite their core audience but have been known to deliver better numbers in recent times. For instance, Jesus Revolution opened to $15 million in its opening weekend last year. Barely debuting inside the top 10 — it was out-performed by a 15-year-old stop-motion movie in its second weekend of re-release — The Crow built on Lionsgate’s woes after the recent Borderlands debacle. The horror remake grossed under $5 million this weekend, against a reported production budget of $50 million.

