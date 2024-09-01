This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The summer movie season is looking to wind down quietly this weekend, after a tumultuous last few months. The year’s most lucrative movie-going period began on a bit of a concerning note, with a handful of major titles misfiring at the box office. But a string of hits not only rescued the industry from disaster but helped deliver a cumulative performance that nearly matched last year’s incredible figures. The summer movie season is ending with around $3.6 billion this year, as compared to last year’s $4 billion-plus haul. One of the biggest contributors to this total is Deadpool & Wolverine, which topped the weekend chart for the fifth time this weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine delivered a record-breaking debut last month and has now topped the weekend charts all but once. The only time it finished at number two was when Alien: Romulus debuted. But the superhero blockbuster quickly bounced back, and is looking to generate an estimated $19 million across the extended four-day Labor Day weekend. Not only is this a major leap from the $13 million projections heading into the weekend, it’s also enough to push the movie past the $600 million milestone domestically. Next, Deadpool & Wolverine will aim to surpass the $623 million lifetime haul of The Avengers, to become the fifth-biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of all time.

Retaining its number two spot, Alien: Romulus is eying around $9 million across the traditional three-day frame, and around $11 million across the extended weekend. This should take the film’s running domestic total past the $90 million mark by Labor Day, which means that the coveted $100 million milestone isn’t too far away. Alien: Romulus is now the long-running science-fiction franchise’s second-biggest domestic release behind Prometheus, which concluded its run with around $125 million in 2012. Globally, the movie is passing the $300 million mark.

It Was a Highly Competitive Weekend at the Domestic Box Office

At number three, Sony’s It Ends with Us is estimated to add around $9.5 million across the four-day frame, which should take its running domestic total past the $135 million milestone — a terrific result for a female-skewing romantic drama that cost a reported $25 million to produce. What’s more impressive is that the movie wasn’t exactly front-loaded, despite its $50 million opening weekend haul. At this rate, the $150 million mark is entirely within reach. Vastly exceeding expectations in its debut, the biopic Reagan rode a wave of positive audience response on its way to an estimated $9 million haul across four days. Directed by Sean McNamara and starring Dennis Quaid in the titular role, Reagan is playing especially well in the middle of the country. The movie is defying terrible critical reviews — it holds a “rotten” 19% approval rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes — with exceptional audience response. Reagan’s “popcornmeter” score on RT stands at 98%, echoing the A CinemaScore that it received from opening day crowds.

The biggest surprise of the weekend was probably Universal's holdover hit, Twisters. Despite being available on digital and having played in theaters for nearly two months, the movie bounced back with an estimated $8 million across the four-day period, pushing its domestic total to almost $260 million. The movie actually grew by 8% this weekend, which is an incredibly rare occurrence these days. A handful of new releases debuted outside the top five. Director Chris Weitz’s horror offering AfrAId opened with less than $4 million across the extended weekend, while City of Dreams and 1992 are looking at just over $1 million each. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

