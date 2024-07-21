The Big Picture The life-size Hot Toys Deadpool & Wolverine figures are comic-accurate and over 6 feet tall, requiring ample space.

The upcoming MCU film will feature multiple variants of Deadpool, including Lady Deadpool and Cowboy Deadpool.

The figures are stationary and unchangeable, resembling the actors' appearances in the film and not yet available for pre-order.

The stars of one of the biggest movies of the year just got a new Hot Toys figure that you'll have to see to believe. The official Hot Toys Instagram unveiled a new look at Deadpool & Wolverine life-size (yes, you read that right, life-size) figures, which each stand at over six feet tall. The Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) figure comes in at roughly 6'8", while the Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) figure is slightly taller, measuring in at 7'2" including the stand. In short, they're massive and will require a gobsmacking amount of space wherever you decide to put them, and although Hot Toys did not release the collectibles with an official price, expect them to run well into four figures, if not more.

The figures perfectly resemble both Deadpool and Wolverine's appearance in the upcoming MCU film, with Jackman's clawed mutant even wearing his iconic mask that fans have been waiting to see for years. This is the most comic-accurate suit Jackman has donned in more than 20 years of playing the character, with his early days being spent in mostly black leather, a fact that the modern show X-Men '97 poked fun at later in the season. Unlike smaller Hot Toys figures which can be made to move and come with adjustable pieces, the life-size figures of Deadpool and Wolverine are stationary and unchangeable.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Will Feature Multiple Variants of the Merc With a Mouth

From the first moment it was rumored that the TVA (Time Variance Authority) was going to be involved in Deadpool & Wolverine, speculation began about potential cameos from multiversal and alternate timeline counterparts. Everyone knows the film is going to have to pull some shenanigans with Wolverine returning after perishing in his last solo film, Logan, but it was unclear just how far Marvel was going to go with fan service.

Plenty of cameos such as the original Sabretooth have already been revealed, but a recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer showcased new looks at Lady Deadpool and Cowboy Deadpool, two alternate versions of the Merc with a Mouth. Other characters from Fox's X-Men universe have already appeared in previous promotional material, and with star Reynolds adamant on preserving the experience by not spoiling major cameos, there's no telling who all is going to show up in the third Deadpool movie.

The life-size Deadpool & Wolverine Hot Toys figures are not yet available for pre-order. Check out the first look at the collectible above and get tickets below for Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters in less than one week.

