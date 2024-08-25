After having broken numerous box office records in its month-long run in theaters, Deadpool & Wolverine rose further up the global rankings this weekend. The blockbuster film is about to overtake Iron Man 3 to become the seventh-biggest superhero movie of all time, as it reclaimed its number one position from Alien: Romulus. Domestically, Deadpool & Wolverine has topped the weekend box office charts four out of five times and currently ranks among only six Marvel movies to have made more than $500 million.

Deadpool & Wolverine grossed around $18 million domestically this weekend and another $20 million from overseas markets. This pushes the film’s stateside total to just over $575 million, while its overseas haul stands at $634 million after four weeks. Deadpool & Wolverine has now generated a cumulative global total of $1.211 billion, pushing it within touching distance of Iron Man 3's $1.215 billion lifetime haul on the all-time superhero and MCU rankings. It remains the second-biggest hit of 2024, behind Inside Out 2, which has generated over $1.6 billion globally.

On the all-time global chart, Deadpool & Wolverine trails only Iron Man 3, Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). Domestically, the movie has a shot at overtaking The Avengers ($623 million), but will find it difficult to challenge the top four superhero movies of all time: Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million).

The Three 'Deadpool' Movies Have Grossed Over $2.5 Billion Worldwide

Deadpool & Wolverine is now almost among the 25 highest-grossing films of all time and is about to gain entry into the top 15 all-time domestic list. The film's success marks a massive win not only for Marvel, which has seen some underperformers in recent years amid deflating audience interest but also for stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who’ve long been associated with the titular characters. Deadpool & Wolverine marks their debut in the MCU, which remains the top-grossing film franchise of all time with over $30 billion in global box office revenue.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie opened to positive reviews. But it’s the audience response that has pushed it to such remarkable results. Deadpool & Wolverine holds a 95% audience approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, earning the platform’s newly-announced “certified hot” badge. Also starring Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

