The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine has joined the $1 billion club, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film globally.

The superhero blockbuster is among the top 10 MCU hits of all time, surpassing Captain Marvel and Spider-Man.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film marks a fond farewell to the Fox era of X-Men movies.

Now nearing a month of release in theaters worldwide, Deadpool & Wolverine continues to pass new milestones at the global box office. The superhero sequel has already entered the coveted $1 billion club, while emerging as the top-grossing R-rated hit in box office history, both domestically and internationally. But despite its many significant achievements and fresh competition in the form of Alien: Romulus this week, Deadpool & Wolverine appears to be in no mood to slow down any time soon.

The film’s running domestic haul stands at $545 million, while its overseas haul has now hit nearly $600 million. Combined, Deadpool & Wolverine’s global revenue now stands at $1.14 billion. Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, the superhero blockbuster is among only 11 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to have made more than $1 billion globally. It's now the MCU’s ninth-biggest release of all time, having overtaken the likes of Captain Marvel ($1.12 billion), and Spider-Man: Far From Home ($1.13 billion). The film currently trails only Captain America: Civil War ($1.15 billion), Iron Man 3 ($1.2 billion), Black Panther ($1.33 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion) on the MCU's all-time global list.

Top Five MCU Movies Global Box Office Avengers: Endgame $2.7 billion Avengers: Infinity War $2 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home $1.9 billion The Avengers $1.5 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron $1.4 billion

On the MCU’s all-time domestic list, however, Deadpool & Wolverine is still at number six, behind The Avengers ($623 million), Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million).

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Is Now Among the Top 10 MCU Hits of All Time

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, the film unites the fan-favorite superheroes for the first time (in earnest) since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine many years ago. The movie also marks their debuts in the MCU, and serves as something of a fond farewell to the Fox era of X-Men movies. Deadpool and Wolverine’s introduction to the MCU was facilitated by Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets some years ago.

The movie also features cameo appearances by Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes, and stars Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin in supporting roles. Deadpool & Wolverine debuted to positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 78% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience response, however, is what made it such a phenomenon. It holds a spectacular 95% audience score on RT, in addition to the A- CinemaScore that it earned from the opening day crowds.

You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

