Now well into its second month of release, Deadpool & Wolverine continued drawing crowds globally. The second-biggest hit of the year will surrender its box office crown to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in a few days, but its record-breaking run isn’t going to end any time soon. In its sixth weekend of release, Deadpool & Wolverine retained its number one ranking domestically, as it passed yet another major milestone worldwide. A few days ago, the movie overtook Iron Man 3 to become the seventh-biggest comic book movie of all time, and this weekend, it inched closer to Black Panther’s lifetime haul.

With over $600 million domestically and more than $650 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $1.258 billion. Deadpool & Wolverine now trails only Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion) on the all-time Marvel Cinematic Universe list, as well as the list of the all-time highest-grossing superhero movies.

Domestically, the movie is now only a few days away from passing The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to enter the list of the top five highest-grossing superhero films. After it passes The Avengers, the movie is likely to fall short of the lifetime hauls of Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million), and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million). On the all-time domestic list, Deadpool & Wolverine is on the verge of entering the top 15, which it will after overtaking Incredibles 2’s $608 million lifetime haul. Globally, it’s the 24th biggest hit in history, behind Beauty and the Beast remake, which grossed $1.26 billion in 2017.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Opened to Positive Reviews

Deadpool & Wolverine was always expected to do well, but nobody could’ve anticipated this level of performance, especially considering how the last few years have been for the MCU. While it remains the top-grossing film franchise in history, with over $31 billion in cumulative revenue, the post-pandemic era had been particularly rough for the superhero series. These struggles were also referenced in Deadpool & Wolverine itself, with Deadpool declaring himself to be “Marvel Jesus.” Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine has proven to be a crowd-pleaser for the ages, with a “verified hot” 95% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular characters — it’s also the biggest movie of their respective careers — Deadpool & Wolverine features Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in supporting roles, and Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Channing Tatum in cameo appearances. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

