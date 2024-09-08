The benefits of giving a popular movie an extended theatrical window cannot be overstated. Universal has taken flak this year for arguably jumping the gun and putting both The Fall Guy and Twisters on digital streaming platforms not too long after their theatrical debuts, but Disney held off on releasing its two biggest blockbusters of 2024 — Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine — on PVOD platforms and reaped the rewards. While Inside Out 2 is among the biggest films of all time, Deadpool & Wolverine has broken numerous notable box office records itself.

In its seventh weekend of release, the film continued climbing up the global box office rankings at a steady pace. The superhero blockbuster has generated $614 million domestically and another $673 million from overseas markets so far, for a cumulative global haul of just under $1.29 billion. This weekend, the film overtook the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake and the first Frozen at the global box office and became the 22nd-biggest film of all time. Next, Deadpool & Wolverine will pass the $1.308 lifetime global haul of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will hope to eventually settle inside the top 15 on the all-time list by overtaking Barbie’s $1.445 billion lifetime global haul.

Deadpool & Wolverine is already the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever, and the biggest film of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s respective careers. It’s also among the top-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time, which is a massive achievement since this is the first time that either titular character has appeared in the world’s biggest film franchise. Deadpool & Wolverine is currently the MCU's seventh-biggest hit, behind Black Panther ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Turned the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Trajectory Around

Domestically, it’s set to pass The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest MCU movie of all time. Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine was produced on a reported budget of $200 million. The movie opened to positive reviews and appears to have settled at a “certified fresh” 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. But the film’s audience reception has proven to be a bigger factor in its success; Deadpool & Wolverine holds a phenomenal 95% audience score on RT. Also starring Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin in antagonistic roles, the movie features cameos by Wesley Snipes, Channing Tatum, and Jennifer Garner.

