Now having played in theaters worldwide for nearly two full months, Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine smashed yet another box office milestone. The superhero blockbuster has broken numerous records already, cementing itself as the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and the second-biggest hit of 2024. But this weekend, it inched closer to challenging the record of a movie that is widely considered to be a cultural touchstone and remains arguably the most acclaimed film to have ever been released by Marvel.

With $621 million domestically and another $683 million from overseas markets, Deadpool & Wolverine’s cumulative global haul has now passed the massive $1.305 billion milestone. The film is on the verge of overtaking the $1.33 billion lifetime haul of Black Panther, which earned Marvel its first-ever Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Deadpool & Wolverine has steadily been climbing up the global box office rankings, having out-performed all but five MCU movies. It trails only Black Panther, Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

Disney’s decision to not release the film on PVOD platforms also appears to have paid off handsomely; the studio recently passed the $4 billion mark in cumulative box office revenue this year, thanks mainly to Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2. After this weekend's performance, the superhero blockbuster is on the verge of overtaking Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ($1.308 billion) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 ($1.312 billion) to claim the 20th spot on the all-time global rankings. It will next set its sights on passing Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi ($1.325 billion) before challenging Black Panther’s crown.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Has a 95% Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Domestically, Deadpool & Wolverine is now among the top 15 movies of all time, having just overtaken The Last Jedi’s $620 million lifetime haul. It will overtake The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul in a matter of days, thereby becoming one of the top five superhero movies of all time. Deadpool & Wolverine marks the first MCU appearance of both titular characters, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie also helped turn Marvel’s fortunes around after a rather rough post-pandemic patch, during which the once-unbeatable studio delivered its biggest bomb, The Marvels, and was forced to drastically reshape future plans following the conviction of star Jonathan Majors in an assault case. You can watch Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

