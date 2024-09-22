Now having completed two full months of release, Deadpool & Wolverine is gearing up for a resurrection on digital streaming platforms and physical media next month. Which means that it has enough time to pass another milestone or two at the box office. This weekend, the film notched new wins both domestically and worldwide, as it retained a spot inside the top five list stateside. The superhero blockbuster recently overtook The Avengers to become the fifth-biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe hit of all time, which is probably where it will stay for the foreseeable future.

With $627 million domestically and another $689 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $1.317 billion. Deadpool & Wolverine remains the seventh-biggest MCU movie of all time at the global box office, behind Black Panther ($1.33 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion). On the domestic list of superhero movies, it trails only Avengers: Infinity War ($678 million), Black Panther ($700 million), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814 million) and Avengers: Endgame ($858 million).

Deadpool & Wolverine is the second-biggest hit of the year behind Inside Out 2, the biggest R-rated movie of all time, and currently among the 20 highest-grossing films in global box office history. The movie is largely credited for reviving the Marvel brand, after a dismal post-pandemic run that saw the studio release its first outright bomb, and earn an apathetic audience response for practically the first time as well. Even hits such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder were compared unfavorably to their immediate predecessors.

Can Marvel Jesus Beat T'Challa?

Deadpool & Wolverine not only earned positive reviews — it holds a “fresh” 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — but is seen as the beginning of a new era in MCU storytelling. It marks the first appearances of both titular characters in the MCU — the biggest film franchise in history — which was made possible by Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets a few years ago. The film was praised for its warm farewell to the Fox era of Marvel movies, which introduced an entire generation to the X-Men.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million, Deadpool & Wolverine is directed by Shawn Levy, and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the central roles, alongside Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin. The film also features cameo appearances by Channing Tatum, Jennifer Garner, and Wesley Snipes.

