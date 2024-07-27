The Big Picture Deadpool & Wolverine breaks records with $211 million global haul, marking a strong return for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film's success signals a shift in audience interest, showing strong response and potential to pass $400 million mark by Sunday.

The introduction of X-Men characters into the MCU opens up new opportunities for Marvel Studios, following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is truly back in form thanks to Deadpool & Wolverine’s record-breaking performance at the global box office. The superhero movie was always expected to deliver the goods, but the response that it has received from audiences across the globe is unprecedented for an R-rated movie. Directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as the titular fan-favorite characters, Deadpool & Wolverine debuted in a handful of international markets a day prior to its domestic release on Friday. The movie is currently playing in over 50 markets worldwide, and is poised to break several records by Sunday.

Deadpool & Wolverine generated $96 million on its opening day at the domestic box office, which represents the sixth-biggest debut in history. It’s also the top opening day haul for an R-rated film. Combined with the $115 million that it has made so far in overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at a terrific $211 million. With this, Deadpool & Wolverine has not only recovered its reported production budget of $200 million already, but also has a solid chance of passing the $400 million mark by Sunday, thanks to excellent audience response and solid reviews.

By comparison, the first Deadpool film opened to $132 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office in 2016, and concluded its global run with a little over $780 million. Deadpool 2 made $125 million in its domestic debut, and went on to generate over $786 million worldwide in its theatrical run two years later. The success of these movies established Reynolds as a bona fide movie star after a decade of stops and stars. Jackman, on the other hand, has been synonymous with Wolverine for over two decades at this point. He declared that he was done playing the character after 2017’s emotional swan song Logan, which generated over $600 million globally, but returned for another round when the previously impossible opportunity to join the MCU presented itself.

So, Is Superhero Fatigue Actually Over?

Deadpool & Wolverine is the first real introduction of the X-Men to the MCU, after rights issues previously prevented the crossover from happening. Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox and its assets, however, opened up a world of new opportunities for Marvel Studios, which has been having a rather rough time in recent years. The once-indefatigable MCU has experienced a series of box office setbacks of late, amid a growing apathy among audiences for characters that they don’t connect to as deeply as the Merc with the Mouth and Logan.

They voted with their dollars this Friday, in addition to awarding the movie an excellent 97% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an A grade on CinemaScore. Deadpool & Wolverine currently sits at a “fresh” 79% RT score, which bodes well for its future. Also starring Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin and Matthew Macfadyen, among many others, Deadpool & Wolverine is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.