Weeks after debuting on digital streaming platforms, and mere days before it’s set to launch on physical media, the blockbuster film Deadpool & Wolverine is continuing to pass box office benchmarks. It’s already among the biggest success stories of the year, but this past weekend, the superhero sequel climbed one spot higher on the all-time global box office charts. This brought it within touching distance of another wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe hit, Black Panther.

With $635 million domestically and nearly $700 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative box office haul stands at $1.333 billion. This puts it roughly $1 million shy of passing Black Panther’s lifetime haul to become the sixth-biggest MCU film of all time, behind only Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion), The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion), and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

This weekend, Deadpool & Wolverine also overtook Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi to become the 19th-biggest film in box office history. It’s an incredible achievement for a franchise that was seen as difficult to market to mainstream audiences. Star Ryan Reynolds and director Tim Miller moved mountains to get the first Deadpool film off the ground, and watched it break records when it was ultimately released in 2016. Deadpool grossed over $780 million globally, against a restrained reported budget of under $60 million. It established Reynolds as a star, and spawned a sequel that was released a couple of years later. Directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2 made an almost identical amount at the global box office, but cost around twice as much.

The 'Deadpool' Films Have Grossed a Combined Total of $2.9 Billion Worldwide

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine was produced on a superhero-standard reported budget of $200 million. The movie also served as a comeback for Hugh Jackman, who reprized his role as Wolverine alongside Reynolds’ Deadpool. The first film of the series to be a part of the MCU — the highest-grossing film franchise in history — Deadpool & Wolverine opened to mostly positive reviews, and has since emerged as the highest-grossing R-rated release of all time, and the second-biggest film of the year, behind Inside Out 2.

The film holds a 78% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, and an even more impressive 94% audience score, which has earned it RT’s “verified hot” badge. Also starring Matthew Macfadyen and Emma Corrin, alongside Channing Tatum, Chris Evans, Wesley Snipes and Jennifer Garner in cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine is available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

