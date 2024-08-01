The Big Picture The Deadpool & Wolverine movie is making box office history with $600 million worldwide in just one week.

S.H. Figuarts unveils new figures for Deadpool & Wolverine with accessories like swords, guns, and claws.

Marvel Studios' first rated-R film, Deadpool & Wolverine, is expected to become the next billion-dollar film.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently killing it at the box office. In just one week at the box office, the epic crossover multiverse film will have made over $600 million worldwide. Fans have been basking in Ryan Renold’s Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine’s MCU debut, with the critical response being equally positive. There was also a ton of merchandise leading up to the film’s release, which included a new apparel collection, action figures, and Hot Toys. Now, say “Bye Bye Bye” to your wallet because S.H. Figuarts has just unveiled their new figures for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The two six-inch figures of our title heroes come with a handful of accessories. Deadpool, featuring his brighter red and black suit from the new film, includes the variant Headpool, nine pairs of interchangeable hands, three pairs of interchangeable eye parts, two swords, two guns, two holsters, and a knife with a case. Wolverine, on the other claw, is seen in his comic-accurate yellow and blue suit. The famous X-Men character comes with four pairs of interchangeable hands, an interchangeable head, a clenched expression and his adamantium claws at the ready. Hasbro also recently unveiled their Marvel Legends version of both Deadpool and Wolverine. While S.H. Figuarts versions are more expensive, in comparison, they appear to have a lot more articulation and accessories.

What Is ’Deadpool & Wolverine’ About?

Thanks to Disney buying Fox in 2019, Deadpool has finally joined the MCU. However, after failing to join The Avengers, Wade Wilson’s confidence is at an all-time low. Years have passed, and he’s hung up the Deadpool mantle. That’s until the Time Variance Authority (TVA) crashes Wade’s birthday party to inform him that his universe is dying. He doesn’t take the news well and becomes Deadpool again to save the ones he loves. Along the way, he recruits a Wolverine from another Earth to enact his world-saving plan.

What follows is a reluctant buddy road trip movie that both celebrates and makes fun of the last 30 plus years of Marvel on the big screen. From the R-rated humor and violence to the fun cameos to the endlessly enjoyable performances, Deadpool & Wolverine more than lived up to Jackman’s long legacy as Wolverine. That being said, it also captured the surprising heart of the previous Deadpool adventures with a story about second chances and finding self-worth. Its message, that just because something is over doesn’t mean it won’t live on in our hearts, is particularly sweet.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Have Entered Their Money Making Era

Deadpool & Wolverine is on a fast track to become Marvel Studios’ next billion-dollar film. That would be a first for the X-Men universe of films and the first for the MCU since 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The blood-soaked adventure looks to join that exclusive club, possibly by the end of its second weekend. It’s all the more impressive when you consider this is Marvel Studios’ first rated-R film. You can stream the first two Deadpool films and the entire X-Men universe on Disney+.

Before your next Marvel marathon, you can pre-order S.H. Figuarts’ Deadpool and Wolverine figures on Entertainment Earth’s website for $89.99 USD and $84.99 respectively. They’re expected to ship in February 2025.

