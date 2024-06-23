The Big Picture SuperX launches Deadpool & Wolverine merch line for casual and active wear, including hoodies, joggers, and themed shorts.

Marvel Studios' successful marketing campaign includes collaborations with Reynolds, Jackman, and life-like figure releases.

Deadpool & Wolverine is set 6 years after Deadpool 2, with Wade Wilson dealing with a personal crisis.

It just got a lot easier to cosplay as two of the MCU's most popular mutants. SuperX has officially revealed a new line of Deadpool & Wolverine-themed merchandise that will launch next month, which includes all the necessary pieces to suit up as Logan and Wade in casual and active wear. The drop will include a hoodie, joggers, and both long-sleeve and short-sleeve T-shirts for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), with all the same but a cut-off tank top in place of the short-sleeve shirt for Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The line also includes a pair of shorts themed on each hero, with Deadpool getting a dark red with a light gray pattern, and Wolverine featuring his famous dark blue with three claw marks to reveal yellow underneath.

This is just the latest collaboration in what has been an incredibly successful marketing campaign thus far for Marvel Studios' only feature film of the year. Other collaborations of late include a Deadpool-themed Aviation Gin promotional video teasing a role from Blake Lively in the film, and a Heineken commercial where Deadpool steals all of Wolverine's adamantium. Given Reynolds' and Jackman's history together, everyone was expecting a hilarious press tour, and the two have already delivered on that and then some with still more than a month until the official release. Those who enjoy collecting life-like figures should also prepare for their wallet's to get a little lighter, as Hot Toys recently unveiled a new figure which bears an uncanny resemblance to Jackman's Wolverine.

We Now Know How ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Fits on the Marvel Timeline

From the day it was announced that Jackman would join Reynolds and reprise his role as Wolverine in the third Deadpool film, fans have been curious as to how it would fit into the Marvel timeline, considering Jackman's character meets his demise in 2017's Logan. Director Shawn Levy recently took it upon himself to answer that question, revealing that Deadpool & Wolverine takes place six years after Deadpool 2, and sees Wade Wilson dealing with a bit of a personal crisis. After going back in time using Cable's (Josh Brolin) time-travel device in the post-credit scene of Deadpool 2, Deadpool will now have to deal with the fallout of his actions and answer to Agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) and the rest of the TVA.

Deadpool & Wolverine slices into theaters on July 26. Check out the new merchandise above, prepare to place your order on the SuperX website, and find tickets for the film below.

