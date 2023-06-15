It’s been said to death at this point, but it’s a great time to be a horror fan. There are so many franchises making killer comebacks alongside original terrors that have been making audiences sleep with a nightlight. When it comes to original horror films there has been no streaming service better than Shudder and now one of its biggest hits of 2022, Deadstream, is coming to Blu-ray.

The Blu-ray will come in the dreadful form of Walmart exclusive steelbook and can load a haunted house full of special features. These features include an audio commentary with writers-directors Vanessa and Joseph Winter, producer Jared Cook, and actress Melanie Stone, deleted and alternate scenes, bloopers, “On the Set of Deadstream”, “True Scary Stories from the Set of Deadstream”, “Monsters & Makeup FX: Bringing Deadstream to Life”, and much more. The steelbook cover features Deadstream’s beautiful poster artwork that has a demonic hand holding a headcam covered in cobwebs. The added blue digital night vision effect to the art does a nice job setting the dyer mood and the buffering bumps in the night that lie ahead.

What’s Deadstream About?

Deadstream follows “a disgraced internet personality attempts to win back his followers by livestreaming one night alone in a haunted house. But when he accidentally pisses off a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life.” While the film didn’t reinvent the found footage template, the modern influencer era gave Deadstream a unique angle to scare us with. Anyone with an Instagram or YouTube channel can relate to that uneasy feeling of wanting more followers and this film excellently explores how easy that chase can become a deadly obsession. It also just helps, like Blair Witch and Paranormal Activity before it, that this is a well-made and shot atmospheric adrenaline rush. Vanessa and Joseph Winters really know what can make a good found footage movie great while also hilariously pointing out the inherent self-inflicted comedy of the situation. Not only did the pair write and direct the film, but Joseph Winters also stars in Deadstream as our main failed influencer Shawn. Overall, it was one of the very best horror films to come out in 2022 which is saying a lot given how stacked the year was for the genre. Deadstream also stands toe-to-toe with other modern found footage gems on Shudder like Host and Dashcam.

RELATED: 7 Best Horror Movies to Stream on Shudder in June 2023

Influencers has become horror's next big subgenre and Shudder has been capitalizing on its grand potential. Along with Deadstream, films like Superhost, Shook, and the recent gem Influencer have been some of the best experiences on the platform. You don’t have to look that hard to find the genuine real life horrors of social media. As time goes on, like the genre has been doing for decades, influencer horror will only evolve and get more real.

When Does the Deadstream Steelbook Release?

Deadstream’s Blu-ray steelbook will be releasing on July 18, 2023. The film’s currently streaming on Shudder and you can view its spin-tingling trailer down below.