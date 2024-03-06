The Big Picture Deadwood explores the challenges of civilizing a lawless community in the Wild West.

The Season 2 premiere, "A Lie Agreed Upon," sets the stage for Al Swearengen and Seth Bullock's intense rivalry.

The episode balances the main characters' perspectives and develops the show's supporting ensemble cast further.

While the genre itself originated on the big screen, Western stories have been prominently featured on television throughout entertainment history. Although Western movies may be confined to a specific window of time for a more concentrated story, the freedom of television allows for a much more expansive version of what life in the “Wild West” was actually like. Western-themed shows, like their cinematic counterparts, are often guilty of embellishing and lionizing elements of American history that were much more repulsive in reality. However, HBO’s brilliant drama series Deadwood, by creator David Milch, examined the challenging notion of “civilizing” an evolving community and the hardships that its inhabitants face. Although its first season establishes the show’s core themes and characters, Deadwood’s Season 2 premiere, “A Lie Agreed Upon,” succeeds in unifying the main cast even further while hinting at the show’s dark future.

What Happens in “A Lie Agreed Upon”?

Loosely inspired by real historical accounts, Deadwood explores the inhabitants of a small gold-mining community in South Dakota that is on the precipice of being officially annexed into the Dakota Territory. Without any formal ties to the larger governmental infrastructure, Deadwood is a community rife with lawlessness that essentially falls under the control of the cantankerous brothel operator Al Swearengen (Ian McShane). While Al’s familiarity with the community's residents gives him considerable influence on its development, he faces a barrier when the new Marshal, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), arrives to establish a firm law of the land. Deadwood succeeds in exploring the challenges that come with formal infrastructure, as many of the characters struggle to change their inhabits in order to fit within the new standards. However, isolation remains an increasingly dangerous notion, as characters like U.S. Army officer General George Crook (Peter Coyote) threaten to enforce the law with extreme prejudice.

Although the Season 1 finale “Sold Under Sin” sees the show’s two leads ostensibly coming to a mutual understanding, the conflict between Al and Bullock truly kicks off in “A Lie Agreed Upon.” Taking place several months after their encounter with the Union military, the Season 2 premiere shows a more evolved version of the community that has steadily become more orderly. However, Milch also illustrates how ultimately unstable the partnership between Al and Bullock truly is; Bullock is a man of the law who is unflinchingly loyal to his duty, whereas Al is inherently skeptical of changing any of the practices that have seemed to benefit him for so long. One of them will need to make a significant change in how they view leadership, but neither is willing to make a compromise.

“A Lie Agreed Upon” Sets up ‘Deadwood’s Biggest Rivalry

While the first season methodically builds its world and hints at the conflicts that lie in the future, “A Lie Agreed Upon” features one of Deadwood’s most memorable brawls. Al makes a rude comment about Bullock’s connection to Alma Garret (Molly Parker), implying that the new Marshal has been having an inappropriate relationship with the young widow. Although Bullock has long tolerated the disreputable comments that Al spouts out so frequently, “A Lie Agreed Upon” shows why he finds this remark to be so infuriating; Bullock is torn between his personal and professional obligations, and wants to be taken seriously by the community. The notion that Al could so callously insult his honor in public is too much for him to bear; Olyphant’s fantastic performance embodies why he is so keen to take up arms against the nasty saloon owner.

While placing the two main characters in direct conflict with each other helped distinguish the series from other Western shows, “A Lie Agreed Upon” is fairly balanced in fleshing out both Al and Bullock’s perspectives. Ultimately, neither man’s rage stems entirely from their feelings about the other. Al is still coping with the loss of Reverend Smith (Ray McKinnon), a kindly preacher who succumbed to illness in the previous season. If the death of one of the few men he actually respected wasn’t enough to make him feel powerless, Al is upset by the establishment of rival counties in the Deadwood territory, each led by their own sheriff. Al feels that Deadwood will not be able to survive when it's placed on the American map; as the community becomes more indoctrinated in the law, his influence over it will begin to wane.

Although Al’s perspective is understandable, “A Lie Agreed Upon” foreshadows the tragedy that will eventually develop within Bullock’s family life. The episode sees the arrival of his brother’s widow, Martha (Anna Gunn), and son, William (Josh Eriksson). While Bullock has sworn to step in and care for his brother’s family upon his death, his current relationship with Alma forces him into an uncomfortable position. He’s certainly empathetic to the heartbreak that both Martha and William are facing but fears that his obligation to protect them will prevent him from pursuing what he really desires.

“A Lie Agreed Upon” Focuses More on ‘Deadwood’s Ensemble

As excellent as both McShane and Olyphant are, Deadwood is considered one of the greatest drama shows of all time because of the strength of its ensemble. “A Lie Agreed Upon” highlights important developments within the supporting cast, which makes the series feel more well-rounded overall. The episode takes the time to examine how Cy Tolliver (Powers Boothe) and Joanie Stubbs (Kim Dickens) have moved on in the aftermath of their breakup, and how the split has allotted them both to have greater freedom. More time spent with Brad Dourif’s Doc Cochran is never a bad thing, as he’s consistently a voice of positivity within a very dark show.

Although it would become a show known for its explicit nature, “A Lie Agreed Upon” proved how empathetic Deadwood could be. Since the pivotal plot points had been established in the prior season, the Season 2 premiere had the joy of slowly bringing everyone together and showing how their paths intersect. Although the series had previously enjoyed the luxury of its standalone narratives, “A Lie Agreed Upon” proved how much more interesting the characters were when they were united.

