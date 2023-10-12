The Big Picture The real Al Swearengen was likely even more cold-hearted and violent than his fictional counterpart in Deadwood.

Swearengen exploited and abused the women who worked in his brothel, essentially running a "white slave operation."

Al Swearengen was murdered in Denver, and it remains a mystery who killed him and why.

In Deadwood: The Movie, we see what are likely some of the final moments of the tumultuous life of Al Swearengen (Ian McShane), a businessman and brothel owner with a bit of a mean streak. Although his body is expiring due to liver failure, he manages to hold onto his bitter worldview right to the very end, when he curses God in preparation for death. The real Al Swearengen, remarkably, suffered an even worse fate. In 2007, a museum archeologist discovered Swearengen’s obituary, which, along with other contemporaneous newspaper articles, states that Al was murdered and left for dead on a street in Denver. As we explore this research on the real Al Swearengen, we’ll see that this Wild West figure might’ve been even more cold-hearted than the show suggests. We’ll also see exactly how and why he met his gruesome end.

Who Was the Real Al Swearengen?

The real Al Swearengen grew up in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the son of a Dutch-American farmer. He had seven siblings, including a twin brother named Lemuel. At some point, Al came to own and operate a bustling and profitable dance hall in Custer, South Dakota. But all that changed when, at the age of 31, he decided to move to an illegal gold-mining settlement called Deadwood. At the time, the land surrounding the Black Hills belonged to the Lakota people, thanks to a deal struck in 1868 called the Treaty of Fort Laramie. But when General George Custer discovered gold in the Black Hills in 1874, the treaty was ignored and tens of thousands of people scrambled to Deadwood in search of wealth. As the miners arrived in droves, many businesspeople smelled opportunity. When nearby towns such as Custer began to experience rapid population decline thanks to Deadwood, it wasn’t long before Al Swearengen decided to get in on the action.

Al Swearengen arrived in Deadwood in May of 1876, and it’s safe to say that he would leave an indelible mark on the town, for better or worse (mostly worse). Al’s first business venture in Deadwood was a relatively modest saloon known as the Cricket. As the former owner of a successful dance hall, Al knew how to entertain people. At the Cricket, patrons could drink, gamble, and watch boxing matches. Whether as an act of expansion, or desire to increase profits, or both, Swearengen soon revamped his business operation when he opened the bigger and grander Gem Theater in 1877.

The Gem was a saloon and brothel that also hosted boxing matches and live music, much like the Cricket. But it was The Gem that was destined to become, in the words of historian Estelline Bennett, “the best known, the longest lived, and the last of the old mining-camp theaters. Its fame was blazoned from the [Black] Hills to Australia and South Africa, from San Francisco to Montmartre and back again to Shanghai.” While this might be a tad hyperbolic, there’s no doubt that The Gem became a fixture in Wild West lore, eventually serving as one of the primary settings of HBO’s Deadwood.

The Real Al Swearengen vs. 'Deadwood's Version

Despite how foul-mouthed, nasty, and violent the fictional Al Swearengen could be, it’s probably accurate to say that the real man was even worse than his fictional counterpart. "I think he was a real vicious bastard," said Jerry Bryant, a historical archeologist who has studied Swearengen’s life and death. "I think he had a heart of stone." Indeed, Al is believed to have committed a handful of murders. All three of his marriages ended in divorce, and were said to have been physically abusive. Perhaps most notoriously of all, he exploited and abused the women who worked in his brothel. Historians have gone so far as to accuse Swearengen of running a “white slave operation” by luring women to the Gem with offers of employment as waitresses, barmaids, and cleaners, but then essentially forcing them to become prostitutes. Because these women were usually too poor to even afford travel to Deadwood, Al would pay their fare. Then, once they arrived, there was little they could do other than become sex workers.

Despite (or perhaps because of) his rampant exploitation, Al was a wildly successful business manager. During its heyday, The Gem typically netted anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 a night.

In the days prior to fire departments and electricity, fires were not only common but devastating to small towns. Deadwood was no exception. (It probably didn’t help that the town was named after kindling.) The real Seth Bullock’s hardware store burned down in 1894, prompting him to build a hotel in its place. A similar fate befell The Gem, which ended up in a heap of ashes in 1879. Swearengen, having lost a fiery battle, was determined not to lose the war. He rebuilt and reopened The Gem only a few months later. The Gem 2.0 was said to be even bigger and better than before. In 1899, however, The Gem burned down once more. Apparently, Al had had enough of fires and Deadwood. He left the town for good, never to return.

The Murder of Al Swearengen

After departing Deadwood, Al returned home to Oskaloosa, Iowa, where he likely reconnected with some of his family members, including his twin brother Lemuel. In Iowa, on October 2, 1904, Lemuel was viciously assaulted by unknown assailants. Historian and Swearengen expert Jerry Bryant has speculated that Lemuel’s attackers may have actually been targeting Al. Given Al’s sordid past, long criminal history, and decades-long exploitation, it’s not hard to imagine that someone might’ve had it out for The Gem’s old owner. Right around the time his brother was assaulted, Al skipped town and headed to Denver, Colorado.

Nearly two months after fleeing Iowa, Al Swearengen was bludgeoned to death near his home in Denver. His body was found in a street. The notorious Deadwood figure died on November 15, 1904.

But that would not be the end of the Swearengen family’s misery. Al’s twin brother Lemuel was assaulted in a similar manner six years later. He remained unconscious for eight days before eventually succumbing to his injuries. Lemuel died on July 13, 1910.

To this day, we do not know exactly who killed either Al Swearengen or his brother Lemuel. For some time, it was believed that Al had died while trying to hop a freight train. But thanks to the thorough and extensive research of Mr. Bryant, the world learned the truth about Al’s final days in 2007. Although Ian McShane’s brilliant portrayal of Swearengen has continued to inspire people to investigate the history of Blackwood, we will probably never know exactly who killed the real Al Swearengen or why they did it.