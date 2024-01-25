The Big Picture Deadwood's Season 1 finale, "Sold Under Sin," showcases the tension between Bullock and Alma in a shocking and romantic moment.

The episode delves into the complex motivations of Al Swearengen, Deadwood's saloon operator, as his position of authority is threatened.

"Sold Under Sin" sets up an exciting future for Deadwood, foreshadowing the complex dynamic between Al and Bullock and the emerging journalism industry in later seasons.

HBO has produced some of the greatest drama shows in history because the network has been consistently able to subvert expectations when it comes to genre. The Sopranos proved to be a more family-centered take on the gangster story, Oz was more emotionally resonant than other prison narratives, and The Wire was incredibly detail-oriented when compared to other dramas about the drug trade. While there are many beloved classic Western shows, HBO’s drama series Deadwood aimed to take a grittier interpretation that reflected a more accurate depiction of life on the American frontier. While the series is filled with memorable moments, Deadwood’s Season 1 finale “Sold Under Sin” is a definitive moment of Western television drama that reflects the innovative storytelling that made the series so iconic.

What Happens in 'Deadwood's "Sold Under Sin" Episode?

Loosely based on a true story, Deadwood explores the inhabitants of the isolated settlement of Deadwood, South Dakota before it was officially annexed by the Dakota Territory. Although initially Deadwood is a loose camp that is dominated by lawlessness, the community begins to evolve into a real town upon the arrival of its new marshall, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant). Although “civilizing” the community’s inhabitants proves to be a challenging task, Bullock’s attempts to protect Deadwood’s infrastructure are the main storyline in the first season. While he initially plans to leave the town so that he can pursue justice elsewhere, Bullock finds himself increasingly drawn to the strange and eclectic community that has come to accept him.

The season finale, “Sold Under Sin,” forces Bullock to question his loyalties, as he begins to fear what will become of Deadwood if he departs. The most integral of Bullock’s relationships is his dynamic with Alma Garret (Molly Parker), the young widow whose neglectful husband Brom (Timothy Omundson) is killed after a dispute with the local saloon owner Al Swearengen (Ian McShane). The series does a great job of explaining why these two characters have come to fall for each other, as they are both in a state of emotional confusion. Although Bullock is betrothed to his brother’s widow, Martha (Anna Gunn), he finds himself opening up to Alma in ways that surprise him. Bullock’s affection for Alma embodies the struggle to balance duty and pleasure that makes Olyphant’s performance so effective.

Although individual episodes focused on different recurring storylines, Deadwood was unique among television westerns because of its gradual pacing. As a result, any moments of significant change to the status quo landed with more impact, as they indicated serious ramifications within the show moving forward. “Sold Under Sin” pays off the romantic tension building between Alma and Bullock when he finally steps up to defend her honor. When Alma’s father, Otis Russell (William Russ), attempts to take control of the claim from his daughter, Bullock lashes out in a shocking moment of pure rage. While Deadwood never avoided violence, the emotionally charged reaction from Bullock is simultaneously one of the most disturbing and romantic moments in the entire series.

“Sold Under Sin” Is a Showcase for the ‘Deadwood’ Supporting Cast

While the confirmation of Bullock and Alma’s mutual affection for each other is by far the episode’s most memorable moment, “Sold Under Sin” shows the complex motivations behind Al’s salacious activities. While Al has always been a character of dubious ethics, “Sold Under Sin” shows the grumpy saloon operator at his most vulnerable when his position of authority is threatened. As the U.S. Army officers General George Crook (Peter Coyote) and Magistrate Clagett (Marshall Bell) come to Deadwood to enforce the law, the prospect of Al being extorted over a murder warrant becomes a legitimate possibility. While Al eventually finds a way to escape consequences by hiring Silas Adams (Titus Welliver) to take out Clagett, his safety is by no means guaranteed. While the historical figure he was based on may not have been a hero in real life, McShane succeeds in generating empathy for one of Deadwood’s most cantankerous characters.

Although the stakes were always high in Deadwood, the death of Reverend Smith becomes one of the most profound moments in the show. Ray McKinnon’s performance as the kindly preacher served as one of the rare symbols of hope within the series, as Smith encouraged the town’s inhabitants to persevere and have faith in the future. Smith’s death feels particularly cruel, as he contracts a debilitating disease and succumbs to its lethal side effects; watching the life slowly slip from the generous man is somehow more distressing than any of the show’s most ruthless action sequences. The emotional response that Smith’s death elicits from Doc Cochrane (Brad Dourif), Trixie (Paula Malcomson), and even Al serves as a powerful farewell to a memorable character.

“Sold Under Sin” Sets up the Future of 'Deadwood'

While the series never surpassed the perfection of its initial season, “Sold Under Sin” set up an exciting future for Deadwood that allowed it to become one of most essential dramas in HBO’s history. The unusual alliance formed between Al and Bullocks following Clagett’s murder set up the complex dynamic that the two men would have in the next season when Bullock was forced to deal with a major tragedy. Similarly, the scenes dedicated to showing how A.W. Merrick (Jeffrey Jones) covers the events in the local paper foreshadowed the greater emphasis that Deadwood would place upon the emerging journalism industry within its later installments.

When compared to the series’ other climactic episodes, “Sold Under Sin” is the most self-contained and satisfying of Deadwood’s season finales. The second season finale “Boy-the-Earth-Talks-To” had to foreshadow the ramifications of the election on the Deadwood community, and the third season finale “Tell Him Something Pretty” was an abrupt conclusion that reflected Deadwood’s cancellation. While the excellent 2019 television film Deadwood: The Movie gave a proper conclusion to the story, “Sold Under Sin” represents an era when Deadwood still had a prosperous future ahead of it. Although not every character makes it out alive, “Sold Under Sin” reflected the power of community that was intrinsic to Deadwood’s success.

