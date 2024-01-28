The Big Picture Deadwood presented a realistic depiction of America's "frontier era" and defied the stereotypes often seen in Western-era TV shows.

Whitney Ellsworth, played by Jim Beaver, was one of the best characters in Deadwood, defying the standard hero archetype and displaying unique ethics.

Ellsworth's character arc was mishandled in later seasons, and his underwhelming death in the series felt counterintuitive to his development.

Western stories have always been well-suited for television, but the HBO drama series Deadwood proved to be the novel reinvention of the genre that made it feel fresh again. Rather than relying on the standard archetypes that are commonly seen in Western films, Deadwood presented a realistic depiction of America’s “frontier era” that paid more attention to what this period of change may have actually looked like. Although the nods to real elements of history are notable in their own right, Deadwood’s greatest strength was the eclectic cast of characters it assembled for its terrific three seasons. While Deadwood succeeded in giving many of its characters complete and satisfying arcs, Jim Beaver’s performance as Whitney Ellsworth was mishandled in the later installments of the series.

Whitney Ellsworth Was One of ‘Deadwood’s Best Characters

Set in the late 19th century, Deadwood examines the inhabitants of a small community that operates by its own rules. In the wake of “Manifest Destiny” sweeping the nation, Deadwood remains a rather lawless community divorced from the “civilizing” forces of the American military. The arrival of the town’s new marshal, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant), forces its inhabitants to evolve and grow into an actual town. Bullock’s arrival has an adverse effect on some of the community’s more ruthless members, but prospector Whitney Ellsworth is bound by his own set of ethics. It takes Bullock’s tough stance on crime to get many of Deadwood’s inhabitants to change their nature, but Ellsworth’s chivalrous ways make him unique. He was a unique character who defied the stereotypes often seen in Western-era TV shows.

Although he doesn't go out of his way to take down the show’s villains in the same way that Bullock does, Ellsworth is a much different type of hero. It was Ellsworth’s refusal to work with the mining company owned by George Hearst (Gerald McRaney) after the dangerous working conditions were revealed that led him to Deadwood in the first place. Ellsworth’s brilliance in mining gives him the means to provide for himself, but he is not willing to engage in a system that forsakes the livelihood of its workers. This served as a notable way of honoring the real generation of miners that the characters in Deadwood were based on.

In addition to being a dramatically enthralling narrative in its own right, Deadwood serves as a compelling history lesson about a unique era in America’s past; while there are many Western stories set against the backdrop of a war, Deadwood analyzes the period of change that emerged in the aftermath of the Civil War. Ellsworth’s fear of larger conflict is emblematic of the show’s authentic depiction of history, as he understands the danger that comes with “choosing sides” amid conflicts that could tear the community apart. Ellsworth frequents the Gem Saloon, maintaining friendships with Trixie (Paula Malcomson) and Dan Dority (W. Earl Brown), but he keeps the truth to himself when he witnesses the murder of Brom Garret (Timothy Omundson). The tension revolving around this hidden secret makes the rest of Ellsworth’s journey within Deadwood more exciting.

Why Is Whitney Ellsworth Such a Unique Protagonist in 'Deadwood'?

Despite initially being defined by his independence, Ellsworth joins the ranks of the show’s heroes as the story progresses. Although he is initially hired by Bullock to watch over the claim owned by Alma Garret (Molly Parker), Ellsworth begins to form a personal relationship with her, sharing his wisdom and kindness. Even if it isn't necessarily a romantic bond, Ellsworth’s kindness towards Alma is essential in helping her recover from her grief. Additionally, Ellsworth forms a touching bond with the young girl Sofia (Bree Seanna Wall), whose family was murdered on their trip to Minnesota. Ellsworth’s paternal protection of the young girl is Deadwood at its most earnest; while the show has its fair share of profanity and violence, the intimate moments with Ellsworth indicate that the show has a heart.

Ellsworth has an interesting hero's journey, as he’s placed in challenging situations where he is forced to make difficult decisions. Despite knowing that she had an affair with Bullock, Ellsworth chooses to marry Alma to protect her reputation. It’s an act of pure selflessness; while Ellsworth gains little from a marriage of convenience, he can ensure that Alma and Bullocks’ affair does not attract scandal. While this suggested that Ellsworth had room to grow as a hero, he felt strangely left out of the third installment of the series. In a season that got increasingly brutal, Ellsworth’s development as Sofia’s guardian began to feel secondary to the more frequent action sequences.

Ellsworth’s Conclusion in 'Deadwood' Wasn't Satisfying

Although he goes out with the same nobility that he always had, Ellsworth’s death is an underwhelming conclusion to his character arc. After refusing to give up Alma’s claim to Hearst’s aggressive cronies, Ellsworth is brutally shot to death in what felt like a moment inserted purely to shock the audience. Although the series had done a great job of establishing the tension between Hearst and Ellsworth, Deadwood spent little time dedicated to letting the other characters mourn the loss of the friendly miner. Deadwood was not averse to killing major characters, but writing out Ellsworth at such a critical point in the story felt counterintuitive to his development as a character.

The late-stage death of Ellsworth also meant that Beaver didn't get the chance to reprise his role in Deadwood: The Movie, a terrific 2019 television film that wrapped up the events of the main series after the show was unceremoniously canceled by HBO at the end of its third season. In addition to providing a terrific final stand-off between Heart and Bullock, Deadwood: The Movie allowed its cast to reflect on their characters’ unusual journeys in the aftermath of the show’s conclusion. It would have been fascinating to see how Ellsworth has evolved, as he could have grown as a more respected member of the community and official guardian to Sofia. Denying Beaver the chance to reunite with his co-stars was a blunder, as Ellsworth certainly deserved better.

