Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."

So, we have a lot of endings to choose from when we try and decide what Deadwood means to us, and how it might relate to the Westerns before it. And on top of that, Milch gives us the choice to ignore all of them.

RELATED: If You Loved 'The English,' Check Out These Western Shows Next

Deadwood: A Show About Progress?

The final moment of the original run of Deadwood was a powerful bit of punctuation. It strongly compelled you to perceive the show in a certain way, a certain shape. The first three seasons of the show followed a distinct trajectory, one of growth. In the pilot, the town of Deadwood was just beginning to get off the ground. People were starting to flood the town, situated on the occupied ancestral land of the Sioux, Cherokee, and Iroquois, drawn by the gold recently discovered in the Black Hills.

Over the run of the show, Deadwood would prosper and grow. It would form an ad hoc government, and the new arrivals would form a community. Meanwhile, increasingly powerful and entrenched forces from within the United States would attempt to swoop in and usurp what Deadwood's founders had built. This conflict climaxes with the coming of the ruthless mining baron George Hearst (Gerald McRaney), who arrives in Deadwood for the third season, to oversee the consolidation of most of the gold-bearing land under his control. What Hearst discovers is that Deadwood is a strong enough community to, if not resist his will entirely, at least partially deflect it and make it impossible for him to personally stay in town. This is the culmination of two seasons in which the characters of Deadwood learn to care for each other, out of affection and need, and in the process become resilient.

The most dramatically important relationship is between the show's two leads, Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) and Al Swearengen (Ian McShane). They begin as enemies — Bullock is a lawman, and Swearengen is a murderous saloon owner and pimp — but they learn they must rely on one another, and so form a symbiotic relationship. Bullock will become the face of lawful Deadwood, while turning a blind eye to Swearengen's crimes. Swearengen will do all the killing that needs to be done, but always in the service of the greater needs of the town.

We watch Swearengen kill a lot of people, always after a period of moral calculation. But the final murder is the worst. Series regular Trixie (Paula Malcomson) has attempted to assassinate the vile George Hearst, and failed, and Hearst is calling for her death. Instead, Swearengen murders Jen (Jennifer Lutheran), another one of the trafficked women under his control. She's a total innocent but is less familiar to him than Trixie, and Hearst is unlikely to be able to tell the difference between their dead bodies. After the ruse succeeds, Johnny Burns (Sean Bridgers), one of Swearengen's lieutenants, who had a crush on the murdered girl, asks if she suffered. Swearengen gruffly tells him that he made her death as painless as possible. Then, while alone, he delivers the iconic line "wants me to tell him something pretty," while scrubbing up the blood.

A Few Takes on Deadwood's Ambiguous Ending

Image via HBO

Swearengen's line came to be seen as the message Deadwood existed to deliver. In fact, in the video above, even as Milch is urging viewers to resist the impulse to let the ending of a show define it, he quotes this exact line. The moment is overpowering because while it acknowledges the horrors of the American frontier, and expresses contempt for anyone who won't acknowledge them, it also implies that these horrors can be confronted, and accommodated. It echoes another famous Swearengen quote: "The world ends when you're dead. Until then, you got more punishment in store. Stand it like a man... and give some back."

But, context is important. What is the ultimate purpose that gives this suffering, both endured and inflicted on others, meaning? If you watched Deadwood as it aired, the pattern you saw was of a town that only grew in size and strength, acquiring increasingly powerful enemies, but able to battle them to a draw. In this context, the losses taken by the people of Deadwood are casualties in a larger ideological struggle against the wholly depraved forces of American capital, which would gladly accept a human toll hundreds of times worse than the cost of doing business. If the town of Deadwood is growing stronger by the season, perhaps Seasons 4 and 5 would have been the ones where the town would finally be able to triumph over its enemies. The premature cancelation allows these dreams, even as its final moments encourage hard-nosed realism.

Only listening to Milch explain what would have actually happened if the show had continued dispels this fantasy. What did Milch foresee for the town? Destruction by fire. That Deadwood might burn to the ground is signposted several times throughout the show, and happened in reality. But, though the town would rebuild, Milch imagined that the influence of Al Swearengen would be permanently diminished. Whatever you think about a Deadwood without Al, it's not one that continues to take on the forces of agglomerated capital. That might have led to an ending in which all seems to have been for nothing.

The Deadwood Movie Changes the Series' Ending While Best Summarizing Its Message

Image via HBO

Of course, none of this story was ever put on film. Not only that, but when Deadwood: The Movie returned in 2019, in the digital age, none of these events seemed to have ever taken place. When we see Deadwood again, most of the characters are exactly where we've left them, seeming to have passed the entirety of the intervening years in cozy domesticity (cancelation treated them better than us). The movie displays a sentimentality that the Al Swearengen of 2006 might not have liked. Quite literally, in fact; the movie provides several of its characters with "pretty" deaths, even symbolically returning Jen to life.

But in all this sentimentality I do think you find the best summary of what Deadwood was really all about. Milch's great gift as a writer is his ability to empathize with all of his characters, high and low, and his willingness to put words of great eloquence and understanding in the mouths of all of them. He likes people, or seems to in his capacity as a writer, and the driver of his affection isn't what values they stand for, but simply proximity and familiarity.

The pain and damage of Deadwood isn't a calculated loss in a battle between two competing ideologies, either one of which could triumph. (Although, in the movie, Milch allows the possibility for the first time that George Hearst might not "own the... future.") That pain is only meant to pay for the momentary happiness of the people who happen to live in Deadwood, even if the town is eventually absorbed seamlessly back into the United States and that happiness disappears without a trace. And, even if those original townsfolk are simply lucky to have the purchase they do, other unlucky people had to die for them to have it. In Deadwood, any quantity of human happiness and freedom is precious and worth its price. That is not a morally impregnable ethos, for sure, but while you're watching the show, it feels like something you believe.