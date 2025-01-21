Summary Deal or No Deal Island features new briefcase models, Ben and Kamari, who add flair to the show.

Ben and Kamari reveal the behind-the-scenes drama and the truth on whether or not they know what's inside those cases.

Ben and Kamari praise host Joe Manganiello, discuss their island fashion tips, and talk about whether they'd make it to the end of the game if they were contestants.

Deal or No Deal was the hit game show that watched players try to beat the banker in hopes of winning a large sum of money. The show helped launch the careers of many briefcase models over the years, including Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen, and Claudia Jordan. Now, the show has launched a spin-off, currently in its second season, where two briefcase models hope to follow in the footsteps of their famous predecessors.

Kamari Love and Ben Crofchick have taken on the mantel of opening cases alongside host Joe Manganiello. Their presence has helped make the action-adventure strategy game even more fabulous. They may be on hand to serve iced tea to the contestants following their excursions, but Love and Crofchick are here to spill the pipping hot tea about life on Deal or No Deal Island.

Ben and Kamari Talk About What It Means To Be a Part of 'DONDI'

"We haven't even gotten into the chaos yet. It just started."