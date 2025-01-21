Few reality stars are as legendary as Survivor's Parvati Shallow. While she may have begun on Charlie Parson's hit CBS reality show, the competitor has transcended her original series to become one of the most prominent players in the genre today. Whether it be The Traitors or Deal or No Deal Island, programs recruit her because they know she's able to not only stir up drama but offer shocking strategies in her fight for the win. Yet each series sees the woman have to fight past preconceptions about her, with the player assuring others that her cutthroat past doesn't mean she's a huge threat to them in the present — though, one thing really works against her.

Because while Shallow is renowned for the many ways she's manipulated others on different shows, few things compare to how she helped establish Survivor's first successful all-women alliance, "The Black Widow Brigade." It was a turning point in the series that altered how its women competitors would be perceived forever, with Shallow doing her best to try and lessen its impact for the new group of players she's hoping to beat out for the grand prize. But the current cast of Deal or No Deal Island better beware, because the "Black Widow Brigade's" success means one thing: Shallow has exactly the skills necessary to completely dominate this competition.

This ‘Survivor’ Black Widow Is Ready to Strike

Image via Peacock

It may be shocking to current watchers, but when Survivor's sixteenth season, Microniesia, aired, Parvati Shallow was not that popular of a player. A returning competitor in an installment whose theme was Fans vs. Favorites, the woman was only really known as a flirt, with her better-than-average but still not that great showing on Cook Islands making it so fans didn't have much expectations for her on this return. That's what made it all the more shocking when Shallow began to expertly maneuver and manipulate around others in the game, telling everyone exactly what they wanted to hear and ingratiating herself into powerful alliances with only one end goal in mind: get out all the men. She worked diligently with fellow legend Cirie Fields to recruit fellow competitors Amanda Kimmel and Natalie Bolton, two particularly finicky members of this cast, into what would become the season's most powerful alliance. Working in tandem with these women and orchestrating various blindsides that saw the installment's strongest players get eliminated, the player flew through the competition, eventually making it to the final two with Kimmel where her explanations of how she masterminded everything achieved her the ultimate win.

While the current cast of Deal or No Deal Island knows about Shallow's history, they don't seem to understand how her experience within the Black Widow Brigade perfectly trained her to take over this competition. Even among reality competitions, this show's cast loves to showboat; almost every confessional features a person raving about what a strategic genius they are and how desperately they want to backstab their way to the end. It's a cutthroat game filled with contestants who are ready to get brutal — a scenario that Shallow is very familiar with. Because the BWB almost fractured numerous times, with Kimmel and Bolton considering flipping on their "friends" before Parvati was able to assuage their fears and assure them that this was the best way forward. This role as peace maker taught her how to handle volatile personalities, with the player understanding that in games as deadly as these, people really just want to see a friendly face (a mask that she is more than willing to put on). The key to winning any reality competition is being able to handle those around you, to see what they need and knowing exactly how to provide it so that they'll do what you say going forward. It's a skill that Shallow's time in Micronesia taught her well, and it makes her absolutely deadly for this season of Deal or No Deal Island.

‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Isn’t Ready for This Black Widow!