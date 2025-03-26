Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 winner David Genat is opening up about his historic win, which earned him the largest prize in game show history. Genat won the finale by making a deal for $5,800,000 by taking plenty of calculated risks. The reality star turned down multiple six-figure deals from the Banker, Chrissy Teigen, because he didn’t want to play it safe.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Genat, who has previously competed on Australian Survivor, expressed how happy he was to take the money home. “It’s everything to me,” he added. However, the winner confessed that more than the money, he wanted the title of winning Deal or No Deal Island. According to Genat, his strategy throughout the game was to take big risks and do crazy stuff. He wanted the people watching at home to root for him, and he believes he accomplished that.

Genat filmed his finale for nearly five hours and claims that his “dopamine was in full swing” the entire time. According to the reality star, he knew he was doing something special. He also revealed that he chose case 18 since that is the birth date of three of his children. While talking about what he plans to do with the prize money, Genat shared that it’s going to be a “huge help” to his family, especially with his wife’s battle with lupus.

David Genat Believed He Would Be the Villain of the Show

During the same interview, Genat claimed that he had no regrets about his time on Deal or No Deal Island. The reality star confessed that he is usually the “villain” of reality shows since he loves to get competitive. However, he was surprised by how he came across on the show and admitted that there were much bigger villains than him. Genat joked that after watching the show back, he realized that he was actually one of the nice guys.

Genat also admitted that he had faked an entirely different life during his time on the show as part of his strategy. Until Tiegen spilled the beans during the finale, Genat’s castmates had no idea that he had been on Australian Survivor. For Genat, this harmless deception was a way for him to keep his motives hidden from the rest of the players. However, he added that while he might seem different on TV, he's actually pretty honest in real life.

Genat also took the opportunity to share an emotional moment while reflecting on his experience. He revealed that throughout the game, he felt a strong connection to his late father. Genat described feeling his father's presence with him on the island, which gave him the confidence to take the risks he did. In fact, the reality star believes that his father “gifted” him the prize money.

