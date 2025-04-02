In a joint social media post with NBC, Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 winner, and the show’s official handle, Chrissy Teigen recently shared a deleted scene from Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. The banker and last remaining guest on the island, David Genat, can be seen exchanging playful banter where Teigen clearly tells Genat that although the total amount now stands at $12.3 million, he’ll have to go through the banker to get to it. She also warned him that the “golden glorious god will be reduced to a mere mortal,” which hasn’t aged too badly for Genat who managed to take home $5.8 million.

The deleted scene hails from right after it becomes clear that Genat is the final guest standing, right before his final showdown with Teigen in the Banker's Temple. In this intimate exchange, Teigen congratulates Genat, stating that he has earned his place following today’s victory. To which, Genat, smiling, responds with “You made it tricky, very, very tricky.” Followed up by some more playful banter, and ultimately, Teigen handing him the final briefcase that adds a total of $2 million on top of the existing $10+ million.

In the deleted scene, the Australian Survivor alum makes it clear that his victory was powered by sheer determination and manifestation. He boldly asserts that he always believed he’d be the last guest standing, and that he is “big on the manifestation stuff.” Later, during an interview, Genat also revealed that he will be utilizing the prize money for his family and that it will be a “big help” with his wife’s battle with Lupus.

Fans Are Rooting for David Genat To Be the Next Banker

Calls for David Genat to return as the Banker in the next season of Deal or No Deal Island immediately started gaining momentum — and for good reason. Genat pulled off the biggest win in game show history by walking away with $5.8 million as the DONDI Season 2 winner after refusing multiple six-figure offers from Chrissy Teigen.

The top comment on the recent post, with 90 likes, reflects what many fans seem to believe: “David should be the banker for the next season.” This is actually a full-circle moment, not just for Genat but also for Teigen’s journey, as it hints at a similar but realized parallel — she began as a briefcase model nearly 18 years ago on the show and recently returned as the banker. Genat, who delivered a fantastic performance and an exciting finale for the viewers, is now being rooted for the same. There is, however, no confirmation of the same as of yet.

Deal or No Deal Island is available to stream on Peacock.