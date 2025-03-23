Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her big reveal as The Banker on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. This comes as a full-circle moment for the mom of four, who first appeared on Deal or No Deal 18 years ago as a briefcase model. Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello announced Teigen’s return to the series on March 21, 2025. However, she will reveal herself to the contestants during the show’s finale on March 25, 2025, when the final player will go up against her to win the prize pot.

While speaking to PEOPLE, the model shared her decision to return to the show and fill Howie Mandel’s shoes as The Banker. Teigen expressed that it was an honor to be asked back, especially for such an important role. While talking about her time on the original show, Teigen remembers it feeling like “a fever dream.” The model added that while people don’t remember her brief stint on the TV game show, she loved the experience. “To come back so many years later in this fashion is just unreal,” admitted Teigen.

The Cravings founder recalled how nervous she was as a briefcase model on the show. However, she believes that returning to the franchise as The Banker has given her a redo. The model confessed that it was fun to be in a position of power and call the shots without anyone knowing. Tiegen shared that while she is a fan of all the contestants on Deal or No Deal Island, she can’t exactly root for any of them to win. In her exact words: “Because I’m The Banker, we’re against each other.” However, when asked if she would consider competing on the game show herself, Teigen joked that she prefers watching the drama unfold from the comfort of her couch.

‘Deal or No Deal’ Shaped Chrissy Teigen’s View of the Entertainment Industry