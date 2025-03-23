Deal or No Deal Island has very much been likened to a marriage between Deal or No Deal and Survivor. While there may not be any voting mechanics to this game, there is an important social game attached. Until now, once a contestant was eliminated, they were gone for good. You didn’t have to worry about karma coming back. Until now.

For the last excursion of the season, the final three had to rely on their past relationships and actions in order to not be eliminated before the ultimate Banker’s Challenge. In the excursion, not only did the final three not have to finish last, but they also had to have the highest total cumulative amount in their three cases. How do they do that? Trusting six previously eliminated players standing in their path. For the final three, their journey on Deal or No Deal Island was literally in other people's hands. And it was a juicy twist.

After Parvati Shallow's shocking bad deal against the Banker, only three players – David Genet, Courtney "CK" Kim, and Alexis Lete – joined Joe Manganiello for the final excursion. Last season, the final challenge saw players race against time and battle to retrieve the highest-value cases in order to make it to the temple and play against the Banker. That happened again in Season 2, only this time with a big, massive, and necessary twist.

'DONDI' Puts the Finalists' Fate in Other Players' Hands