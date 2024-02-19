Reality television fans rejoice: Deal or No Deal is back - and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. In an action-packed spin-off titled Deal or No Deal Island, thirteen lucky contestants will leave behind the bright lights and cushy studio environment and gather on a beautiful island to compete for the biggest cash prize yet: 200 million dollars. Don't let the picturesque, tropical climate fool you, though. This is no vacation. In each episode, the group of determined competitors will participate in a series of challenges before one is eliminated at the end of the night. As the players are whittled down week by week, and that life-changing cash prize becomes all the more tangible, the tasks ramp up their intensity. This season-long competition promises to have fans of shows like Survivor hooked from the first episode, and here at Collider we've gathered everything we know about Deal or No Deal Island into this handy guide.

When Is 'Deal or No Deal Island' Coming Out?

Deal or No Deal Island will premiere in the United States on February 26, 2024. You can catch the first episode at 9:30/8:30c on NBC. Following its premiere, the show will air weekly at 10 P.M. on NBC.

If you'd prefer to watch at a later date, we can confirm Deal or No Deal Island will also be available to stream on Peacock, the ultimate streaming service for reality TV.

What Is 'Deal or No Deal Island' About?

Combining elements of the original studio-based game show we all know and love with intense, Survivor-style challenges, Deal or No Deal Island follows thirteen hopeful competitors as they battle to win a huge cash prize of 200 million dollars.

In each episode, the contestants on the island will take part in a grueling physical challenge to bag the Banker's all-important briefcases, each with a different amount of money inside. At the end of the episode, these briefcases will be used in the nightly game of Deal or No Deal. The person who brings the biggest amount of money to the table will be granted immunity from elimination and will select a fellow player to compete in the game of Deal or No Deal. If the chosen player manages to beat the Banker, they'll select someone to eliminate. However, if they make a bad deal, they must wave goodbye to the island - and the life-changing cash prize - for good.

Watch the Trailer for 'Deal or No Deal Island'

A promo for Deal or No Deal Island was released in January 2024. The short trailer offers audiences a first look at the elusive Banker's private island and provides a brief introduction to some of the charismatic contestants hoping to win the massive cash prize. We're also given a sneak peek at the hair-raising challenges our competitors are faced with. If you're scared of heights, water, alligators, or snakes, it's probably time to look away. From watching the trailer, one thing is clear: the Banker is taking no prisoners.

NBC released clips from Deal or No Deal Island via their official YouTube channel. In the first clip, we're introduced to Deal or No Deal regular Claudia, who reveals her previous experience as a model on the original game show makes her the prime candidate to face the Banker. Additionally, we see Survivor's favorite Boston Rob strike up an unlikely alliance with numbers whizz Aron.

The game is afoot in the second clip. As host Joe Manganiello explains the rules, Banker's assistant, Kamari Love, appears in a helicopter and drops those sought-after briefcases stacked with cash deep into the jungle.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Deal or No Deal Island'?

Image via Shout! Factory

True Blood's Joe Manganiello appears as Deal or No Deal Island's host, with Kamari Love and Ben Crofchick joining him as the mysterious Banker's assistants.

Appearing as contestants on the show are Jordan Fowler, Claudia Jordan, Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano, Dawson Addis, Miranda Harrison, Amy McCoy, Nick Grasso, Stephanie Mitchell, Kim Mattina, Alyssa Klinzing, Aron Barbell, Jamil Sipes, and Brantzen Wong.

If some competitors seem familiar, but you can't quite work out why, don't worry, we've got you covered. Claudia Jordan has appeared in many television series (including as a model in the original Deal or No Deal) and movies over the years, with a seven-episode run as Tahja Dupree in Diary of a Champion. Meanwhile, Rob Mariano and Kim Mattina are no strangers to a televised competition: Mariano has appeared in The Amazing Race and Survivor, and Mattina in Sequester Access.

What Is the Background of 'Deal or No Deal Island'?

Image via NBC

Deal or No Deal Island is, of course, based on the legendary game show Deal or No Deal. Presented by Howie Mandel, the United States version premiered in 2005, and its final episode aired in 2019. There are over 60 international, nail-biting versions of Deal or No Deal airing worldwide, and although the specifics of the game vary from country to country, the basic premise is the same.

Who Is Making 'Deal or No Deal Island'?

Image via NBC

Deal or No Deal Island is directed by Joe Guidry (Full Bloom). Producers include Sarah Happel Jackson (Holey Moley), Matt Kunitz (Fear Factor), Michael Elko Weaver (Avatar), Matt Apps (SAS Australia), Sharon Levy (Utopia), Sean Loughlin (Sleep With Me), D.J. Nurre (Masterchef), and Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel.

