Parvati Shallow is no stranger to orchestrating strategic moves on reality TV as the Black Widow of Survivor. However, it looks like her cover just got blown up this week! The Black Widow apparently found herself blindsided on the January 14, 2025, episode of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 as the Big Brother champion Dr. Will Kirby showed up on the Banker’s Island.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Shallow did not hold back on how she felt about Kirby’s arrival and his effect on her gameplay, which was to keep most of her castmates in the dark about her being a past Survivor winner. There was no filter and this is what she outright responded with while sharing her sentiments about the situation:

“Dr. Will was the most obnoxious human being in the planet. I was like, ‘Oh God, this guy.’ He's just crude. He was so rude and outrageous and made everything more difficult. I wanted him out. He sucked.”

Shallow, the winner of Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites, went on to explain that she hoped Kirby could serve as a shield as her plan was to let the charismatic dermatologist draw attention so she could quietly strategize. However, it appears that Kirby was one step ahead and wanted to neutralize his competition, and so he exposed her Survivor legacy to castmates who weren’t aware of her reality TV track record.

Parvati Shallow Wanted to Keep Her Identity Private to Forge Alliances

In Shallow’s defense, and in her own words, she had “people siloed off,” because she was working with folks who recognized her from Survivor and they wanted to keep that under wraps for strategic partnership. That secrecy, she believes, gave her an advantage in forging alliances and when Kirby outed her as a Survivor winner, the reveal forced Shallow to recalibrate.

“I figured my secret would come out at some point,” she says, “but not that soon. He just forced the issue faster than I wanted it to.” Shallow had initially aligned herself with Australian Survivor star David Genat, sharing, “We wanted to lurk in the shadows while bigger threats got picked off.” But with her cover blown, she decided to work on corralling a dependable “number two” ally beyond David.

Shallow was so frustrated with Kirby at one point that it led her to confront him about his behavior. She admits calling him a “pathological narcissist” at one point and revealed that it upset him after. “He was upset, but we talked it out, and I reiterated that he was showing all the symptoms. I’m not a doctor, but I told him to look it up. I wanted him out.” Where this standoff with Kirby leads, and how it impacts Shallow’s pursuit of the title, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: viewers can expect fireworks on the sands of Banker’s Island, as two of reality TV’s most iconic players spar for the win.

Deal or No Deal Island airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.