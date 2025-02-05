When it comes to Deal or No Deal Island, the unique and exciting series marries the classic game show with the rough and intriguing elements of living and surviving on a tropical island. It's got that Survivor vibe. So, when the series debuted in 2024, it made sense to invite a legendary alum of that series to test the game. Rob Mariano, lovingly known as Boston Rob, is a Survivor champion. His face has literally been erected out of stone as part of a twist for Survivor: Island of the Idols. The strategic mastermind played a strong game during the first season of the new season but came up just shy of playing the final game in the Banker's Temple.

Thanks to his game prowess and decades of reality television experience, the series tapped him to host the official after show where he gets to sit down and chat with the eliminated players. Deal or No Deal Island After Show with Boston Rob is more than just a post-game exit interview. It's an opportunity for the reality star to really dive into the ins and outs of the game, having experienced it himself. Now, in the hosting chair, Boston Rob has the opportunity to hold the player's feet to the fire. He says, "I get to ask the questions that, as an audience member, people really want to know."

Boston Rob Was Inspired By Reality TV Show Hosts