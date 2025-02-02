Big moves or big mistakes? Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island has well-known reality TV villains playing alongside new players for a chance at a large cash prize. Among them, Courtney "CK" Kim is starting to rise as a significant threat, possibly costing her the game. After starting the game off well, CK unfortunately put herself in the spotlight by making bold moves. Although CK still has a chance in the game, she has caught the attention of the other players and is now at risk.

Deal or No Deal Island is the next big reality competition show, and to prove this, they have brought in Survivor stars Parvati Shallow and David Genat, as well as Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby, to compete alongside new players who are here to shake up the game. CK is one of the new players who has gotten close with many other players. Deal or No Deal Island is still anyone's game, but CK may have ended her chances at the win by standing out as a threat so quickly.

CK Has Made Big Moves Early On

Image from NBC

CK has proven to be a worthy opponent for the veteran competition winners. CK began the game in a good spot, working with the people she needed to stay under the radar. However, working from the shadows did not suit CK. By the second episode, she was making waves by facing the banker and eliminating Sydnee Peck against the will of Parvati Shallow. Even though CK was still in good standing with her allies, CK used her social capital to make a big, bold, and public move in episode three of Deal or No Deal Island. Parvati Shallow and Phillip Solomon were given the advantage of splitting up into one pairing.

CK accidentally backs Parvati and Phillip into a corner, forcing them to choose Charles' Rock' Carlson. Rock would end up at the bottom and go home against the banker. CK's decision to discuss the decision during the excursion brought attention to herself from multiple cast members. Alexis Lete, who had gone out of her way to help Rock, was also left alone. This was not the first time CK prioritized her comfort over her allies. Parvati had asked CK to keep Sydnee as a shield but decided against it. Although CK began Deal or No Deal Island in a good position, her actions early in the game made her a threat.

CK Is No Longer Under The Radar