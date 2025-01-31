Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island features some big names in reality TV, like Dr. Will Kirby of Big Brother, Australian Survivor winner David Genat, and Survivor’s infamous Black Widow, Parvati Shallow. While some of the reality competition show newbies that make up the rest of the cast are struggling to keep up with these experienced strategic players, others are rising to the occasion. Courtney “CK” Kim is proving to be one of the more strategic players on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, and it appears she’s taken a page out of Parvati’s “Black Widow Brigade” playbook by spearheading an all-female alliance, targeting this season’s “alpha males,” and influencing others throughout the game.

CK Got Her Way in ‘Deal or No Deal Island’s Latest Challenge