To put it bluntly, Courtney "CK" Kim is a gamer. The moment she stepped foot on the Banker's Private Island, CK came to play. Her journey on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 was a divisive one. Was she too cutthroat? Did she have a social game worthy of victory? Did she toe the line between game and personal? No matter who you speak to after the fact, everyone's opinion about CK and her game differs. And that's what made her such excellent reality television.

Bogged down by a cheating scandal that continued to catch up with her, CK's time on Deal or No Deal Island was marred with questions. Nevertheless, she made it to the final three, where her past came back to bite her. On the show, she said believed in karma. Well, karma had some choice words for the season's wildcard. Her advice to the next batch of players to visit the Banker's Private Island: "I would play it the best you could, but at the same time, yeah, maybe not try to piss off everybody as much as I did."

CK Discusses What We Didn't See About Her Game on 'Deal Or No Deal Island'