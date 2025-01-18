Dickson Wong is a player on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, and two Survivor alums have taken a shine to him in the first few rounds. Deal or No Deal Island on NBC has a cast of bright personalities and some reality television stars. Parvati Shallow and David Genat are infamous Survivor players, and Wong has found himself in a fake family with both of them. Unfortunately, allying with Shallow and Genat is dangerous. Wong can stand alone as a master strategist, but if Wong wants to be taken seriously, he must ditch Parvati Shallow and David Genat.

Deal or No Deal Island is still new, so there are many different paths to success in the game. Last season’s winner, Jordan Fowler, won because she did not make any enemies. This gameplay worked for Fowler, even with Survivor fan-favorite Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano as a competitor. Season 2 has a new set of players and opportunities. Players like Parvati Shallow and David Genat have a history of being cut-throat, as does Big Brother strategic slacker Will Kirby, who joined the game in episode two. Dickson Wong must find a way to stand out against these killer contestants.

Dickson Has a Strategic Mind

Image via NBC

Dickson Wong did not show up to Deal or No Deal Island without a strategy. Wong knows he is small, and people tend to underestimate him, and he wants to use this to slide under the radar. Wong noticed Parvati Shallow, so, recognizing her as a threat, Wong got close to Shallow and Genat, who had formed a duo with Shallow. Wong could endear himself to Genat and Shallow, which led Genat to take him under his wing. On the other hand, Shallow is considerably more wary of any motherly relationship in the game but takes the “mom” to Genat’s “dad” anyway. During the challenges, Wong is successful in helping to get Sydnee Peck out of the game. However, Wong chooses Genat first, which keeps him within reach and helps further their bond, all while forcing him to break his promise to Sydnee Peck, who ends up in the bottom two because of it. Dickson Wong may not have the experience that Parvati Shallow and David Genat have, but Wong does have a strategic mind.

The Fake Family Is a Threat to Dickson Wong’s Game