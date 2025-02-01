One of the most compelling aspects of reality competition shows is when the underdog finds their stride and surprises everyone. Dickson Wong has been consistently underestimated since the start of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Despite entering an alliance early on with two of the season’s biggest threats, Survivor legend Parvati Shallow and Australian Survivor winner David Genat, Dickson hasn’t been viewed as a real threat to win the game by any of his castmates and has instead been treated as a pawn to further other players’ games. Throughout the season, Dickson has been vocal in confessionals about being underestimated both in the game and in life, stating that he simply views this as an opportunity to prove people wrong. In the last episode of Deal or No Deal Island, he did just that.

Dickson Impressed the Banker on ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Season 2