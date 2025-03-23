With a bit of an over-saturation of reality television, it's hard to become a breakout star. For Dickson Wong, it seemed way too easy. As one of the best characters to come out of Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island, Dickson's impact on the game was long-lasting, all thanks to a historic deal against the Banker in the Banker's Temple. From being adopted by The Family to finding an island girlfriend, Dickson's strategic mind never fully quite came to fruition. Which may have benefited his opponents.

Following his exit, Dickson has been able to spell out just how genius his ways were, proving that it takes a lot more than brute strength to get through Deal or No Deal Island. It takes logic, intellect, and buttering up the right people at the right time. But being a massive reality television fan, Dickson owns up to his mistakes that eventually led to his exit. "I'm not upset because I could have prevented it myself. I had three different chances," Dickson revealed.

Dickson Talks His Historic 'Deal or No Deal Island' $5M Deal

Image via NBC

COLLIDER: He is the breakout star of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. It's Dickson. How are you? How are you feeling?

DICKSON WONG: Oh, you know, watching last night, I got PTSD again, but you know, overall, I'm doing great. I couldn't be more thankful for this experience. And I'd do it all over again if I could.

COLLIDER: Let's start simple. If you could describe your experience in three words, what would they be?

DICKSON: That's a great question. Memorable, exciting, and adventurous. I think memorable because I played with three, I didn't know David [Genet] at the time was a Survivor legend, but I played with three legends. Dr. Will [Kirby], Parvati [Shallow], and David. It was a super exciting experience, overall, like I said, the 5 million dollar win, the blindside, beating Dr. Will in a challenge and one upping him. That was very exciting. And then even the island girlfriend stuff with the bracelet. That got my heart pounding. So that was exciting too. And then adventures too, because, you know, I live in a small town, and this kind of stuff usually doesn't happen to people like me. You always think of game shows and reality TV is like they're gonna cast the bigger cities and stuff like that. But you know, I'm proof right here that they do cast small towns. So it was definitely adventure for me in the sense that most people who live in small towns don't get this experience. So I'm very, very thankful for that.

COLLIDER: From small town to the Banker's Private Island. What was that jump like? How beautiful was it?

DICKSON: Oh gosh. You know, when I got to Panama, I never been out of the country by myself before. I went to the Bahamas for my graduation gift in high school, but I wasn't by myself. This was a completely new experience. I was out of the country by myself, and I absolutely loved it. bBeing able to travel the world by myself and experience that. Panama was absolutely beautiful. When I first entered at the airport, I mean, don't get me wrong, it was beautiful, but the more, you travel through Panama, then you got to the Bankers Private Island, the scenery was amazing. And I can't really, I'll try my best to describe it, but it's just so eye-popping. It's just so hard to explain. It was beautiful.

COLLIDER: Let's discuss your game-changing win against the Banker. $5,000,000. What was it like making history and knowing that it did help your placement in the game?

DICKSON: Oh my freaking gosh. So when I won $5,000,000, it was such a great feeling. I know, I mean don't get me wrong, I was nervous when I was opening case number four, but I figured I had a good deal, and the reason why is because one thing that I did In the game, because in the peanut gallery when I'm sitting on the bench, I have the worst posture out of anyone. It looks like I could care less, but I was actually paying attention to the numbers and memorizing them. So I had case number four and case number nine left. And case number nine actually had Rock [Carlson]'s highest amount whenever he beat the banker. And, don't get me wrong, it's all randomized, they give you a big speech about it, about a third party coming in there, but just the likelihood of the highest amount being in case number nine, two weeks in a row, wasn't very likely. But don't get me wrong, I was very nervous opening it still, cause maybe by my luck it would have been $2. 5 million. But it was a great experience. And then pulling off a big blind side, it's every reality fan dream come true and more.

Dickson Discusses His 'DONDI' Alliances and Social Game