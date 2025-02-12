Is Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island a cutthroat reality show or a cartoonish rivalry? Why not both? Widely considered a Big Brother legend, Dr. Will Kirby is also a villain on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. It is clear that Will, aka, "Dr. Evil," is facing off against "The Family" alliance in a very animated way. The chaos he brought to the game made Will Kirby an iconic Big Brother player, and his style has not changed twenty years later.

"The Family" comprises Survivor winners Parvati Shallow and David Genat and two newer faces, Dickson Wong and Maria-Grace "MG" Cook. Will Kirby is positioned firmly against Parvati, with Parvati acting as the head of a snake, while Will is more of a free agent. Will Kirby is nothing if not bold, and his move to face The Banker continues to prove this. After winning in a messy and extravagant play, Kirby decided to help the underdogs and take MG Cook out of the game. Now, all eyes are on Will Kirby, which is exactly what he wants.

Will Kirby Is a Massive Target on 'Deal or No Deal Island'

Will Kirby knows he is off-putting and a threat, so he ensures he is an open book. Will Kirby does something interesting in both Deal or No Deal Island and Big Brother, where Will makes himself such a big target that he becomes invisible. Kirby will always be a shield, rub people the wrong way, and make large, grandiose decisions because he likes to be the center of attention, so Will ensures that his personality is not detrimental to his fame. Solidifying himself as a Big Brother legend, Will Kirby made people hate him in Big Brother and continues doing this in Deal or No Deal Island. This way, he can point out his targets or leave them up for debate, which will not make a difference in how he is perceived. By openly targeting "The Family" alliance, he will remain a shield for the scattered underdogs like Seychelle Cordero and Alexis Lete. Will is incredibly valuable to them as both a shield and a number. Will Kirby now has the leverage to throw them under the bus whenever "The Family" gains power, keeping him out of sight and under the radar while still being a massive and manipulative threat.

By intentionally opening himself up as a target, Will Kirby has already accomplished a few things. The first is that he blew up Parvati Shallow's spot early on. Parvati is a continued threat in the game but is now vulnerable, as her secret has been revealed. No one else in the cast would have been able to do that because they would have become her main target, but Will has nothing to lose. Unlike many of the other Deal or No Deal Island contestants, Will Kirby and Parvati Shallow are matched equally with similar amounts of experience and skill at manipulation. Kirby has also been able to face the mysterious Banker and win after making a show of it and faking out the rest of the contestants. Typically, facing and beating The Banker would worry someone, but Kirby uses it to test the contestants and further their irritation toward him. In the end, Will successfully sets himself up as the loudest shield in the game.

Even as a Target, Will Stays in the Game Because He Made Himself Important