You can't make a deal without this doctor. Dr. Will Kirby is one of the most well-known names from Big Brother and was set to return to reality television competition shows with Deal or No Deal Island, but he was missing from the first episode. Deal or No Deal Island premiered this week with two cunning Survivor stars – David Genat, the Golden God of Australian Survivor, and Parvati Shallow, the Black Widow of Survivor – taking center stage as master manipulators. However, one face was notably missing from the boat ride to the Banker's Island – and for the entire first episode. NBC featured Will Kirby multiple times in the trailer, but he did not arrive on the Banker's Island, which has us asking why is Deal or No Deal Island hiding Dr. Will Kirby from the other contestants?

The second season of Deal or No Deal Island has just begun, and like Big Brother and Survivor, many strategies still have yet to be discovered. Two decades ago, Will Kirby was the first Big Brother contestant to control the game almost entirely. With vanity and apathy, Kirby made a name for himself in the competition and returned for Big Brother All-Stars, where he would control the game yet again and barely miss the win. Twenty years later, Kirby is returning to compete on television in Deal or No Deal Island. Will Kirby's return could mean that Deal or No Deal Island is about to break wide open, but his late appearance could also stop his game in its tracks.

A Big Name Like Dr. Will Kirby Could Mean a Twist on 'Deal or No Deal Island'

Almost any fan of competition shows has heard the name Will Kirby before. Like Parvati Shallow and David Genat who were recruited from Survivor, Will Kirby is one of the best to play Big Brother. However, Will Kirby is the original puppet master, winning the second season entirely through manipulation and social strategy instead of challenges. He earned the moniker "Dr. Evil" from his Big Brother antics. Kirby is in the Big Brother hall of fame with fellow villains Dan Gheesling and Danielle Reyes. Having a player like Dr. Will Kirby entering the game late could mean a twist is in the works by the Banker.

The job of the Banker in Deal or No Deal Island is to thwart the contestants' attempts, and Kirby could be one way she is doing that. The twist could be Kirby entering the game since he is well known for being bold and daring. The Banker could use Kirby's brazen attitude to push contestants into making impulsive decisions to match his pace, or it could scare some more timid contestants away from making big moves in fear of the spotlight and confrontation. Besides Kirby entering the game as a contestant, he could also be part of another future twist that will put the other contestants in danger of elimination. This would not be the first time that Kirby stepped in for a twist. During The Traitors Season 2, Kirby appeared to host a competition. Similarly, Kirby appeared during the "Neighbors Twist" in Big Brother Season 22. Whatever the switcheroo, the Banker knows what she is doing by introducing him into the game. Will Kirby is a big name that will surely bring big twists.

Late Arrival Could Harm Will Kirby's ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Game