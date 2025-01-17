It may be confusing for new viewers to learn that so much of reality TV's success relies on the story producers are able to craft. It seems ironic to many; in a medium built on the realness of what's being filmed, how can there be any attempt to create a storyline? It's a fine balance, one that allows editors to use their footage to make an understandable story while still preserving the truth of their show – something that Deal or No Deal Island struggled greatly with in its first season. Created by original host Howie Mandel, this wild spin on the classic series excited viewers when it first premiered, but despite its lofty ideas and promises of adventure, audiences were disappointed by how narrow that initial installment's attention was. It focused wholly on certain characters (one in particular) over others, meaning the eventual winner's path to victory was a mystery for most who watched. It was a huge issue that marred what could have been a thrilling series, one that the show luckily seems focused on fixing in Season 2. Even though it would have been easy for the series to once again focus on the few over the many, it did the one thing great reality shows have been doing forever: it made the most out of everyone in its cast.

‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Had a Real Balance Issue

Image via NBC

While ingenious in its spin on a classic concept, fans of reality television will recognize the core components of Deal or No Deal Island. This story ventures away from the intense, one-episode arcs of the original Deal or No Deal and instead takes viewers to an island filled with cases of money and a cast desperate for the huge grand prize. The original intense game of gambling always entailed some fraught strategy from its cast, and its successor ramps it up to the maximum by throwing our cast into a variety of challenges – both physical and social – to secure their safety while eliminating those around them. It mirrors many of today's biggest franchises, like Survivor and Big Brother, with the series taking inspiration from the former, especially with its tropical setting and physical competitions. But, while it's okay to be inspired by another show, a nervous Deal or No Deal Island went even further with its first season by incorporating a well-known Survivor icon into its inaugural cast.

Most longtime Survivor fans know the mythic character that is "Boston Rob" Mariano, a snarky player whose shady exploits on the series have entertained viewers for decades. He's renowned for his ability to stir up trouble while occasionally making it far in his games, a kind of drama-producing play style that made him perfect for the nonstop intensity that Deal or No Deal Island was hoping to present. Fans were excited to see how this reality legend would fare with this new premise and a whole new group of players – though they didn't realize that this would be all the first season focused on. Because instead of trying to balance editing to give everyone some screen time, most of each episode was solely focused on Mariano, his exploits, and the occasional thoughts of those in his immediate vicinity. It turned what was meant to be a thrilling new series into the "Boston Rob Show" to the degree that even the season's eventual winner, Jordan Fowler, barely received any character development before snatching the final $1,230,000. Whether the series was hoping to cash in on the man's fans or was unsure how to feature him along with the others, it's unclear, but one thing was clear for everyone who watched that first season: this Boston Rob-obsessed style of editing wasn't going to work.

Reality TV Is About the Cast – All of Them

Image via NBC

It's often forgotten how much shows like Deal or No Deal Island rely on good editing to get audiences invested within their stories. While a contestant's role is to bring their genuine selves to whatever show they're on, it's the show's job to ensure that viewers are able to understand and grow attached to the many arcs playing out onscreen. It's a delicate balancing act, with editors using the knowledge of knowing what's going to happen across the season to create a coherent, invigorating plot – one that allows viewers to get a sense of everyone participating while knowing what's happening in the overall show. Good editing makes each series' eventual outcome understandable and affirms it for the people watching, which is why the series' first season was such a misstep; the editing was so focused on the token celebrity that it forgot to recognize the many other people who made up the installment. This decision not only made Rob's elimination in the final four so shocking, but made Fowler's justified win at the end confusing, as people who'd been relying on the information given onscreen had little-to-no idea about what led her to that win. It was a bad precedent that had watchers nervous when it was announced not one, but three reality stars would be joining Season 2 – and made them delightfully surprised to learn that the series had heard their complaints.

Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island features three true reality greats: Big Brother's Dr. Will Kirby, Australian Survivor's David Genat, and the black widow herself, Survivor and The Traitors' Parvati Shallow. If the series had continued like its first season, its first few episodes would have been filled with these three and nothing but, with the non-famous players only acting as the occasional set dressing with the runtime largely spent on this trio's every move. Luckily, the show seemed to have learned its lesson; while there was ample spotlight put onto the players' cutthroat, televised history, the editing made sure to feature just as much commentary from the other, non-famous contestants (and not just their thoughts on how cool the others were). It accounted for their stardom yet still integrated others' thoughts and plans into the episode, granting audiences a good grasp on almost every character and ensuring that the premiere didn't end without everyone receiving at least a little bit of time onscreen. It was a skillful way of filming and, by offering glimpses into the many people ready to take on this brutal game, excited audiences even more for the season to come.

‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Finally Stopped Crushing on Contestants