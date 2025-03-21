With a strong social game as her central strategy, La Shell Wooten was making her way through the Banker's Private Island with the greatest of ease. But never let your guard down because this Banker, she always has a twist up her sleeve. La Shell's journey on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 was one of coasting and playing her own game. A strategy that was working quite well. But when fear got the best of her, the game got her back.

Former alum and host of the Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Boston Rob Mariano, picked La Shell as his winner pick for the season. That's a pretty big honor right there! His prediction could have come to fruition, but alas. Using an "anybody but me" style strategy, La Shell's social game was one of the best of the season. "I really didn't focus on pushing people in front of me as a shield, more so than making sure that anyone who had the option to take people out, were not interested in me," she revealed.

La Shell Accidentally Applied for 'Deal Or No Deal Island'