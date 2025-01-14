If you're going to go out first, you might do it in iconic fashion! Luke Olejniczak played a risky game from start to finish, but he'll be remembered forever as One Dollar Luke in honor of the worst case in Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) history. Between playing based on football inspirations and declining every offer from the new banker, Luke's time on Season 2 of the reality competition series is not filled with regret.

The private chef from Wisconsin may have been roasted by Survivor legend and DONDI Season 1 icon Boston Rob Mariano, but he's standing firm in his decisions. While many fans were shocked by his ultimately wrong moves, including stealing the $450,000 case instead of the high ticket cases, Luke shares the reason behind the madness. Plus, he shares just how close he and Australian Survivor's Golden God, David Genat, truly were. "We had a Wisconsin handshake. A good old boy's handshake. If I won, he was not going to go home. And I feel that if he would have played, he would have done the same for me," Luke revealed.

Back for another iconic season, Deal or No Deal Island takes the classic NBC gameshow and spins it on its head as players are tasked to endure physical challenges as they retrieve briefcases in order to build up the final jackpot. The last remaining contestant gets to play the final high-stakes game against the banker in hopes of walking away with a life-changing cash prize. Hosted by Joe Mangianello last season, the banker was portrayed by Howie Mandel. This season, he's passed the baton over to a new banker. A woman. If I were making a deal right now, I'd bet it's Sofía Vergara, but we'll have to wait on that reveal until the finale. For now, it's time to chat to the first out of Season 2.

Luke Discusses His Risky Banker's Pyramid Scheme Decisions