Deal or No Deal Island has become a breakout series thanks to the integration of the classic game show combined with the strategy reality television fans have adored about games like Big Brother and Survivor. Well, when Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 invited legends of both games into the fold, everyone without a reality credit on their resume soon became a causality in the crossfire.

Maria-Grace Cook was doing her best to play a low-key game. And then two fatal mistakes, neither of which were intentional, caused MG to become an easy target. First, she began a showmance with Storm Wilson, which led to his demise. Then, her close friendship with "The Family," comprised of Survivor legend Parvati Shallow and Australian Survivor legend David Genat, caused her to be a pawn in Big Brother's own Dr. Will Kirby's masterplan. With both stars off the table to eliminate, it all came down to MG. When it came to The Family, MG figured out why they were such a threat. As she said, "I guess all of us together, we just had a lot of power."

MG Talks Post-Game Life With Storm

Image via NBC

COLLIDER: Another blind side on the Bankers Private Island. It's time to find out all about it with MG! How are you?

MARIA-GRACE COOK: I'm doing good, all considering last night.

Well, let's start simple. If you could describe your experience in three words, what would they be?

MG: Adventurous, shocking, blindsides,

I'm here for it. What was it like being out there on this stunning Banker's Private Island?

MG: You know, watching it on TV, it looks glamorous. It looks great, and it is really like that, but there's so much gameplay going on, and you're stressed the whole entire time that it is really hard to sit on the beach and just put your toes in the sand.

Well, let's start and talk about how much preparation you did prior to going in. I'm assuming you had watched the first season and prepared physically and mentally. What was your strategy for your game?

MG: Well, I was a full-time fireman for about three years, and then I moved to EMS, so I would say physically, it was easy. But the strategy behind that was going in and telling everyone that I was a southern nanny for four children. Which everyone believed. And I was trying to ride under the radar. I was doing really well with that. Just not winning challenges, but getting safe. I mean, I did that three out of four times, or four out of five times.

So, let's spill the iced tea. What was it about Storm that caught your eye?

MG: You know, he is a very, obviously, very attractive man, so that's kind of hard to look at.

Right.

MG: But it's something about him. He doesn't care what anybody thinks, and he really didn't have a lot of gameplay, at least what I saw. So it kind of was a break from strategy. I would be doing all the strategy in my tent, talking with The Family Alliance, and then I would be like, Okay, now I'm gonna go have breakfast with Storm and chill and just talk about fun stuff. So it was kind of like a break. So, I think it was easy to fall into.

Now I know we don't like to kiss and tell, but tell me about the parting kiss last week.

MG: Oh my goodness, yeah. When you're in these games, you think that it is your real life. So when they make you think it's your real life, it's so important. So when he he left, I truthfully was like, I'm never gonna see him again. Which, in retrospect, I was going to, but I saw him doing his exit interview, and I'm looking around. I'm talking, I'm asking people, and I'm like, "I'm gonna go in. Is that cool?" And people didn't seem to have a problem with it. So I just walked in, and I was like, "Can I get a kiss before you leave?' And he was willing to, as we all saw, he was willing.

It was a beautiful kiss. Now, I'm sure everyone wants to know, are there any updates on the two of you? I did see your special tribute on Instagram this morning.

MG: Yes, we will have more content on our Instagrams, if you want to go follow us and our TikToks. But he visited me in LA. I moved to LA. But I do not plan to him in Austin. He is a very great guy, but we are just friends. We had a lot of real world talks recently. I think he's great, but we are just friends for now.

MG Figures Out Why The Family Was A Massive Target