Parvati Shallow has been showing her gameplay strategy, and it has surprised players like David Genat on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Both Shallow and Genat are on the series and worked together to create the "Family" alliance. Shallow is known for her gameplay thanks to Survivor and The Traitors, and Genat was a winner of the Australian version of Survivor. Recently, Genat did an interview with US Weekly talking about Deal or No Deal Island, and praised Shallow for how she approached challenges while on the competition series.

Talking to the publication, Genat explained the differences between challenges on Survivor versus Deal or No Deal Island. “Survivor challenges are so easy, so linear. It’s Point A, Point B. I think that Deal does a really great job of leveling that playing field because you have to use your brain in every challenge,” Genat said. “So there is a physical component, even what we see with the rings, you have to be able to jump. You have to be able to grab a ring, so there’s some coordination involved. But the strategy of what you’re getting is major, and that’s what I think makes the game so interesting.” He went on to say, “The challenges are so strategically based and every single one has a strategy to it.”

He then started to talk about how Shallow approaches the series and the challenges presented to them. “I thought that was fantastic strategy. We were talking a lot through the challenge about how we were going to work it,” Genat said, “and she came up with that idea of me jumping for Phillip [Solomon] to leverage [Alexis] Lete, and then was like, ‘and I think I’ll jump for Will.’” He continued, “She’s just on another level when it comes to strategic gameplay. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Parvati Shallow's Skill Has Brought Her Success on Many Shows

Image via Peacock

Shallow had her success on Survivor, and it led to a spot on The Traitors Season 2, where she was a Traitor. She did not make it to the end of the season, which The Challenge stars Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella won by voting out a Faithful to split the prize pot with each other. However, Shallow did make it far on the series. The gameplay she so skillfully utilizes on shows like Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island may have been obvious through her stint on The Traitors, but Genat's comments on her ring true to what fans see on the shows themselves.

You can see Genat and Shallow on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Peacock.