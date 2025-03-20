Being loud and outspoken is all part of the charm of Seychelle Cordero. The Staten Island native spent her time on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 ensuring that if her game was going down in flames, so was everybody else's. After a shocking elimination at the hands of Courtney "C.K." Kim, Seychelle took her final moments on the Banker's Private Island to leave with some parting shots, "My love, you know that if you would have kept me here, I would have ate you up. Because at the end of the day, no matter what happens in this game, you are nothing but a cheat with a flat ass, baby. And you know who made that deal, so if anybody’s talking about integrity and honesty, it’s not this bitch. Goodbye.”

Despite an explosive exit, Seychelle became a breakout star of the highly-entertaining second season of the hit NBC series. And yet, even with time removed from the game, Seychelle continues to have some fiery and spicy opinions about the experience. While she did make some bold moves and said some bold things, as she said in our chat, "I don't regret a damn thing."

Seychelle Was Unafraid to Speak Her Mind on 'Deal Or No Deal Island'