When it comes to Deal or No Deal Island, once you step foot on the Banker's Private Island, the name of the game is to win. But sometimes, love may be brewing, and the objective may change. Having laid pretty low during the season, Storm Wilson was sitting pretty. He was in with a group majority. He was coasting without a target on his back. That is until a certain someone caught his eye: Maria-Grace Cook. The showmance between Storm and MG caused an immediate target, stifling his game suddenly.

With Dickson Wong taking on the Banker, all signs pointed toward him eliminating Courtney "CK" Kim should he beat the banker. But he blindsided Storm and the rest of the players when he took him out without warning. "I was fully blindsided" he admitted.

Storm Had a Fulfilling Experience on 'DONDI'

Image via NBC

COLLIDER: Love was brewing on the Banker's Private Island. It's Storm! How are you?

STORM WILSON: It could be going better. I could be on reality TV shows. We are in the exit interviews, so it's going as it's going

Well, let's start simple. If you could describe your experience in three words, what would they be?

STORM: Luxurious. Well, I would say stressful. Not really. I wasn't really stressed, even when, up to the point I got kicked out, I was pretty going. So luxurious. Beautiful. Super, super pretty. And once in a lifetime.

What was it like being out there on the Bankers Private Island? It looked gorgeous.

STORM: It was. It was gorgeous. You know, we were on an island, right? So sometimes it would be raining. Sometimes it would be perfectly sunny. And even when it was raining, it was an absolute experience. We had these massive, super beautiful domes with these Cinderella-looking mosquito nets that we kind of slept under every single night. There was a clear pain in the top so we could see stars. The food kind of messes our stomachs for a bit. I don't know if that's been talked about or not, but people cook things a little bit differently in the Bakers Island than the you do in America. So, there was an adjustment period. But it was great. It was, it was super, super fantastic.

You said that you weren't there for the money but for the experience. So, did you get what you wanted out of the experience?

STORM: Absolutely. Absolutely. I went off kind of early, right? I was fourth off. But I still got to meet a bunch of cool people. I still got to sit in Temple and watch people play. Watch Dickson, frankly, play one of the greatest Deal or No Deal games I've ever seen. I made a great relationship with somebody. Actually, made great relationships with everybody. But got to show one on TV. Got to see myself doing it on TV. So, it was a super, super neat, neat process.

Alright, let's spill the iced tea. What was it about MG that caught your eye?

STORM: I mean, I don't know. Whenever I was doing my casting and trying to get on the show, they'd asked me at one point, "Are you single? Are you the girls?" I was like, "Yeah, no, I am single." I wouldn't be opposed to a showmance or a cute girl on the island or something like that. And they're like, "Okay, well, what's your type of girl?" And I told them as a kind of a joke, kind of not, tall, dark and handsome. I like a girl that's a little bit taller, not like, super, super short. I like her when she's tan, and I like her when she's super pretty. It's kind of what I was going for. And they picked up on that. And when we got there that first day, and we were sitting on the boat, I looked over to my left. I had Lete, who was tall. They got one of the characteristics right there. And then looked to my right, and I saw dark and handsome, exactly what I asked for. And the producers are also playing a little bit of Cupid, sitting us next to each other in the boat, putting us next to each other in Temple. So they kind of knew what they were doing a little bit. And she was quirky, and she's cute and funny, and I was just attracted to that. And so we kind of started off with a little bit of flirty banter, and then eventually, on my last night there, we just kind of started getting a little more serious about sort of working together, a little bit, having a little bit more fun, doing cutesy stuff. Then, you know, we were asked what happened.

Did you know that being in a showmance could put a target on your back?

STORM: Yeah. Yeah. Before this, I'd been kind of interviewing for Big Brother. One of my friends actually ended up getting it. So before I ended up doing that, I remember kind of doing some research on do's and don'ts of reality TV, and showmance was like a riskier one. But for a show like this, where it's not the entire group voting against you guys, it's just really one person, I wasn't as worried about the showmance at the time. Also, me and MG hadn't really done anything super, super big at this point. I was kind of trying to let other people sort of take all the noise and attraction to them, so I could kind of fly under the radar for a little bit of the game. So, the thought was, okay, my alliance sees that I'm kind of talking a little bit with MG. Maybe they'll be sketched out about it, but we were pretty close, so I figured they knew I was going to use this to our advantage. "The Family" might not like it, but the same thing would happen with them. They're going to look at MG like, "Oh, it'll help us get information." And anybody else not in those two alliances were just on their own anyways, so I didn't really see it as threat. I remember thinking it's fine. And if anything, people are just gonna think it's relatively innocent and fun. Also a shield.

So now you mentioned Big Brother. Who is that friend?

STORM: It is MJ.

Nice.

STORM: Makensy Jo Manbeck. One of my really, really good friends. We go way back a bit.

She played a great game.

STORM: She played a great, great game. Yeah.

Storm Shares Dickson's Terrible Strategy That Got Him in Trouble