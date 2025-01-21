Let me just preface this right now. I am not advocating that we shouldn't cast any Survivor players on shows like The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island. In fact, let's do an entire season filled with Survivor alumni! When it comes to casting former castaways on these reality competition shows, they're simply on another level. To compare it to another competition, it's like having the varsity squad play with the freshmen on junior varsity. Survivor castaways enter these games with advantages and disadvantages, but their ability to play has proven that it's far superior to the non-gamers among them.

In the three seasons of The Traitors and the two seasons of Deal or No Deal Island, a handful of Survivor legends have played and dominated. In fact, two Survivor winners have participated in both contests. Yes, the players picked from the franchise are known for their strategic mastery, so when you put them in a field of civilians or reality stars originating from docufollow series, it's embarrassing to see them try to keep up.

Survivors Thrive on 'Deal Or No Deal Island'

Let's begin with an examination of the Survivors on Deal or No Deal Island. In the inaugural season, the series featured two reality stars. First, it was former case girl and The Real Housewives of Atlanta peach holder Claudia Jordan alongside Survivor legend Boston Rob Mariano. Comparing the two, Claudia may have been a civilian. She didn't let her celebrity aid her as she wasn't recognized in the same manner Boston Rob was. From the jump, he was seen as a threat and a villain. The players knew who he was, and he had to adapt. Like he did on Survivor: Redemption Island, he found a minion in Aron Barbell and used him to aid his game. Boston Rob likely would have won the game had he not misplayed and cheated in the final excursion. He was able to use his social capital and strategic expertise to further himself. Even in the challenges, he used his vast playing experience to compete at a level unmatched.

For Season 2, Deal or No Deal Island recruited Survivor: Micronesia winner Parvati Shallow and David Genat, also known as the Golden God, winner of Australian Survivor: All Stars. For this lot of players, the Golden God has gone undetected, which is to his benefit. He's not seen as a threat for his past, but little do they know he's a strong competitor. Now for Parvati, she's been detected as the leader of the Black Widow Brigade, and she's using her past to dictate her game. She knows she has a target on her back, but the moment that Dr. Will Kirby of Big Brother fame arrived, she is now able to take a backseat. If anyone knows her resume though, they should know their fate is sealed.

Smart 'Survivor' Strategy Brings Success on 'The Traitors'