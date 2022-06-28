Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis are both iconic in their own right. Martin, a famed crooner and beloved member of the Rat Pack, Lewis, one of the most memorable physical comedians in history. As time goes on, fewer and fewer media consumers realize that they were at one time a successful pair, spawning an empire of films and some awe-inspiring on-stage sets.

These time capsules of excellent performances have become harder and harder to come by. Unless one were to approach a search engine on a mission, knowing precisely what they’re looking for and determined to find it, it’s more likely that the generated hits would all revolve around Martin and Lewis’ twenty-year feud.

Aside from creative differences later in their careers causing a split, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis played an integral role in defining comedy in television for generations to come. Their variety and sketch show The Martin and Lewis Show also known as the Colgate Comedy Hour ran from 1948 to 1953. Obviously, since the ’50s, audiences have witnessed countless renaissance eras of television; the evolution is constant. So why does this particular pair warrant our dedicated recognition and respect? They were pioneers. The multi-faceted way in which they influenced the comedy landscape is still noticeable today. Yet somehow, the online literature regarding this timely duo tends to bypass the contributions they made to the genre only to focus on their falling out.

When Martin and Lewis first formally teamed up, there were a handful of television programs to enjoy, most of which were very dry. As a new medium, broadcasters were still grappling with what would best fulfill the appetite of audiences at home. Dean and Jerry both started their careers in clubs, and ingeniously mixed their expertise in music and pantomime to create a perfect blend of their styles. The result was something that not only attracted viewers because it was one of so few options, but because it was entertaining and creative. This duo had a very acute sensibility of what people enjoyed, and took advantage of all the new opportunities that a T.V. broadcast had to offer. They honed in on tried and true comedy techniques, using television to maximize their impact. An intrinsic understanding of ‘the Straight Man and Funny Man’ and Slapstick comedy helped the pair to seamlessly transition their act from stage to screen.

Though the format of their variety show followed a formula consisting of guest appearances, musical interludes and transitions, the skits themselves were always subject to more than a little improvisation from this dyad of jokesters. They were truly so playful with each other and this is a testament to the way they relied on and trusted each other as a pair. Equality is key here. Jerry Lewis deserves the utmost praise for his bombastic energy that drives the scene, but it was Dean Martin’s easy coolness that grounds each setup. They were the perfect counterparts for one another because they were so perfectly in tempo. No one half of the team ran circles around the other, and the pace of each bit was always steadily climbing and perfectly timed. Indeed, they were in such control of their craft that it granted them just the right amount of forgiveness when they would lose themselves in a scene.

In their numerous skits, it is plain to see that the type of comedy they perform completely transcends run-of-the-mill ad-libbing. They would riff off of each other, with the intention of making the other break character. Their constant poking at one another led to many unscripted gags and laughs while filming, which would often be acknowledged. This freedom to have fun with the material instills a confidence in the performer that they are as compelling as the characters they’re playing. It becomes so normalized that the audience doesn’t mind a flawed performance, they would rather have a genuine one. This window into the legendary comedians' humanity is unmistakably more timeless than a character they play that can only be enjoyed for a few minutes. The way they incorporated irony and breaking the fourth wall encouraged a less rigid approach to performing that we still benefit from today. A bungled moment is no longer considered something that makes a scene unusable. Instead of being a detriment to the scene, it adds a lively texture of realism.

A perfect example of this is the “Blue Blazer Black” scene in the Friends episode, “The One With Phoebe’s Uterus”. After flubbing a line, the rest of the cast mocks Matthew Perry for his mistake, but this version of the dialogue was so in character and so naturally funny, that it was left in the final cut. After watching only a few minutes of a Martin and Lewis sketch, it is plain to see how much fun they have while performing. That ease with their scene partner encourages a playfulness akin to what can be observed here amongst the cast of Friends. Jerry and Dean would often speak directly to the camera or walk right up to it, breaking down the mystique of making a T.V. show. If used correctly, there’s a certain shock value in the unexpectedness of breaking the fourth wall that adds a lot of punch to a scene. Will Smith definitely picked up on this during the iconic “Can’t Afford a Ceiling” ad-lib in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. What Smith has in common with Martin and Lewis here is that they both know how to use their surroundings as fodder for their comedy, and are disciplined enough in their craft to know when is the appropriate time to push a boundary, and when to scale back. Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis were expertly in tune with not only what audiences wanted to see, but what the other had to offer. Because of this, they were able to consistently deliver hilarious sketches week after week without the material becoming worn out and tired. They were also responsible for paving the way for future comedic actors to adapt these techniques for their own performances, and a new generation of viewers.

The fact that this dynamic duo ended in a bitter separation is, of course, just as much a part of their rich history as their years of success. Their reunion in 1976 at Jerry Lewis’ infamous Labor Day telethon is a sight to behold, it’s so heartfelt and honest. But it would be a disservice to their legacy for the narrative of Martin and Lewis to only orbit around their dispute. Indeed, the variety show opened doors for them to pursue their own legendary careers, but their time together laid the groundwork for sketch comedy as a genre. The classic foundations built comedy as we know it today. Martin and Lewis never failed to set each other up for success, and they have done the same for future generations of comedic performers.

On a personal note, I would like to dedicate this piece to my dad who always made it a point to introduce me to the finer things in life. The finer things, of course, being Dean Martin. Here’s to you, Dad. Memories are made of this!