Warning: Spoilers BelowBased on a Romy Hausmann novel of the same name, Dear Child (or Liebes Kind) is a German miniseries that tells the unsettling story surrounding a young woman named Lena Beck (Jeanne Goursaud), who mysteriously disappeared after a night out with friends. Thirteen years later, her parents and an investigator are still looking for her, hoping she will return home someday. On one fateful afternoon, a woman named Jasmin Grass (Kim Riedle) is kidnapped by a mysterious man whose identity is kept hidden. Jasmin wakes up in an unknown place and discovers that she and two other children are held captive by a man who repeatedly refers to her as Lena.

From their meals to bathroom breaks, the kidnapper decides every hour of their day. Not only that, Jasmin/Lena, and the two children must obey his rules, or they will be punished. After months of being held captive, Jasmin manages to break free but is unfortunately hit by a car while on the run. She ends up at the hospital with one of the children, Hannah (Naila Schuberth). When the ER staff and investigators question Hannah, and later, Jasmin/Lena, they start uncovering a bizarre link between them and Lena Beck, the girl who went missing over a decade ago and has not yet been found. The psychological thriller led Netflix charts at the time of its release, garnering over 10.4 million viewers. This is, in part, thanks to well-crafted characters who move the story forward.

9 Lars Rogner/Papa

Played by Christian Beermann

Ranked as the worst character is no other than Lars Rogner (Christian Beermann), also known as Papa, the main antagonist of the story. He owns a security company that operates surveillance in a military base where Jasmin/Lena and the two children were held captive. While Lars’ identity is kept hidden throughout most of the series, viewers can hear his voice and catch glimpses of his body from the neck down through his interactions with the captives.

Waiting to reveal his identity at the end of the series adds to the suspenseful layer of the narrative, providing the viewers with a grueling anticipation of catching the culprit. Upon the reveal, Dear Child gives a backstory to Lars and the reasons behind his actions. After meeting the real Lena (Jeanne Goursaud) for the first time, Lars begins to develop an unhealthy obsession with her, ultimately leading to her abduction and tragic fate. Following Lena’s death, however, Lars could not fathom living in a world without her and thus kidnapped another girl, Jasmin Grass, who acted as a replacement for Lena.

8 Matthias Beck

Played by Justus von Dohnányi

Matthias Beck (Justus von Dohnányi) is the father of the missing girl, (the real) Lena Beck (Jeanne Goursaud). Consumed by grief, his daughter’s disappearance affected him deeply. Although thirteen years have passed since the occurrence, he refuses to surrender and continues to search for his missing daughter. Matthias' character is marked by his emotions and willingness to fight. Though his decisions and behavior may sometimes be unpredictable, his goal is ultimately motivated by his love for his daughter.

One evening, Beck receives a call from Hans Löw (Gerd Bühling), the detective in charge of Lena’s case. Hans informs Matthias that a woman named Lena has been admitted to a hospital but is severely injured. When Matthias and his wife arrive at the hospital, their hopeful smiles dissipate upon seeing that the “Lena” lying on the hospital bed is not their daughter. However, they noticed the woman had a similar burn mark which greatly resembled the one their daughter Lena had gotten as a child, thus prompting him and Karin to vigorously investigate the situation.

7 Karin Beck

Played by Julika Jenkins

Julika Jenkins plays the role of Karin Beck, the mother of Lena. Since Lena’s disappearance, her marriage with her husband Matthias (Justus von Dohnányi) has been rocky, but they remain together. Unlike her husband, Karin leads her actions with mindfulness, not letting her emotions completely dictate her actions. As the series progresses, the story reveals that Hannah and Jonathan are both Lena’s children (although different fathers), thereby making them Karin and Matthias’ grandchildren.

Later, viewers also learn of Karin’s previous affair with the lead investigator of her daughter’s case, Gerd Bühling (Hans Löw), suggesting they may have had a brief, romantic relationship. When Gerd later expresses his yearning for Karin, she brushes him off, indicating that the ongoing investigation of her missing daughter is her priority and that what they had between them was a mistake. Despite playing a relatively minor role in the series, Julia Jenkins, actor in the critically acclaimed German sci-fi series Dark, brings depth and authenticity to her role as Karin Beck.

6 Aida Kurt

Haley Louise Jones

After finding Jasmin/Lena on a road by the forest caused by a hit-and-run incident, Detective Aida Kurt (Haley Louise Jones) is determined to investigate what happened to her. As the investigation progresses, Aida learns that the injured woman is linked to Lena Beck, the young woman who has been missing for over a decade.

Aida’s character is portrayed as a strong-willed and natural leader who wants to solve the case at all costs. Despite possessing this respectable trait, her impatience caused one of the officers under her command to lose their legs after several mines blew up in the military base in which their investigative search took place.

5 Ruth

Played by Birge Schade

In the hospital where Lena was admitted to, Ruth (Birge Schade) is a nurse who befriends and forms a close bond with Hannah (Naila Schuberth). The bond between them was crucial to the investigation and narrative of the story as Ruth's calming presence made Hannah feel safe and comfortable, making her the first person that Hannah opened up to.

Despite playing a minor role in the series, Nurse Ruth secures a place as one of the best characters for her sincerity and compassion, serving as a maternal figure to Hannah. Moreover, her undeserving and tragic fate makes the viewers sympathize with her.

4 Gerd Bühling

Played by Hans Löw

Hans Löw plays the role of Gerd Bühling, the detective initially in charge of the investigation of Lena’s disappearance. As Lena Beck remains a missing person, Gerd feels immense pressure and responsibility to solve the case. Unlike Detective Aida Kurt, who leads her investigation with a more technical approach, Gerd's personal attachment to the case makes it difficult for Gerd to separate emotions from logic.

Not only is he too close to the case, but several scenes heavily suggest that he and Lena’s mother, Karin, had a rather romantic relationship. Moreover, his addiction to anti-depressants shows an instability in his mental health and well-being, influencing many of the decisions he makes as a person and professional. Regardless of his flaws, Gerd's selflessness, sincerity, and determination, resonated with many viewers and outweighed any imperfections that he may have as a character.

3 Jonathan

Played by Sammy Schrein

Jonathan (Sammy Schrein) is one of the two children imprisoned along with Jasmin/Lena. As the younger child, he is often overshadowed by Hannah (Naila Schuberth), who is highly smart and confident in vocalizing her opinions. He is timid, shy, and quiet, generally not translating his emotions into words. The two children are in contrast to each other, with Hannah’s character representing strength and Jonathan representing innocence.

Unlike Hannah, however, Jonathan doesn’t seem to possess the same level of love and connection to “Papa”, making him seem the more sensible one in that way. Though a character with limited dialogue, Jonathan’s character is portrayed with conviction and crucial to the narrative of the story.

2 Hannah

Naila Schuberth

Hannah, portrayed by Naila Schuberth, is a resilient young girl locked away alongside her younger half-sibling, Jonathan, and Jasmin/Lena. Hannah is a highly perceptive and intelligent girl, often standing by her opinions and being able to give textbook descriptions on any given subject. Unlike her counterparts, she loves "Papa" and follows every instruction without questioning his intentions.

Hannah’s insightful and strong-willed characteristics easily make her one of the best characters in the series. She brings intrigue and suspense to the narrative, especially because her loyalty to "Papa" keeps viewers guessing her intentions or what her next steps will be. At only 12 years old, while filming Dear Child, Schuberth did not let the age difference between herself and other actors hinder her dedication to her role and left a huge impact on the viewers.

1 Jasmin Grass/Lena

Kim Riedle

Lena, whose real name is Jasmin Grass (Kim Riedle), was kidnapped to replace the real Lena Beck (Jeanne Goursaud), who presumably endured the same situation as a captive. Jasmin/Lena was imprisoned in a windowless house with two other children who referred to her as “Mama”. After five months, Jasmin/Lena eventually found an opportunity to escape by knocking her kidnapper unconscious and freeing herself from what could only be described as a prison.

Regardless of the trauma Jasmin endured while being held prisoner, her willingness to move forward and readjust to a normal life makes her a commendable character. Her heroic character arc displays the incredible journey of a young woman whose freedom was taken away from her but who faces it with courage and perseverance.

