Watery eyes, broken hearts, can’t lose? If you are looking to have your heart broken while also having your faith in humanity restored, then Dear Edward could be the show for you. This new series from Friday Night Lights and Parenthood creator Jason Katims stars Connie Britton, Colin O’Brien, and Taylor Schilling. Katims has admitted that watching it has even made him cry. Collider's Taylor Gates gave Dear Edward a B in her review saying:

Dear Edward is imperfect yet ultimately compelling — a quietly ambitious study of grief and connection. It’s refreshingly unflashy, focused on its characters and the emotional thread that links them together.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming series.

What Is Dear Edward About?

Dear Edward follows the aftermath of a deadly plane crash and details how the crash’s sole survivor, 12-year-old Edward, learns to heal and begin living again after the traumatic event that killed his family. It is based on a book by the same name by Ann Napolitano, Napolitano told Library Journal that the inspiration for the novel was reading about Ruben Van Assouw, a ten-year-old who was the sole survivor of a plane crash in 2010. Despite the title, the novel and series don’t only focus on Edward, instead following many of the people grieving following the crash.

Who Is in the Cast of Dear Edward?

The role of Edward is played by Colin O’Brien. O’Brien is a relative newcomer to film and television, but has done a significant amount of theatrical work. He has previously been in an episode of S.W.A.T. and in the Netflix film Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. 2023 looks to be a big year for O’Brien, as in addition to Dear Edward, he is also playing a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka and Martin in the film The Mothership.

Playing Dee Dee, a woman who lost her husband in the plane crash is Connie Britton. While Britton’s turn as Coach Taylor’s wife Tami in Friday Night Lights may be her best-known and most loved performance, it’s far from Britton’s only role. She also starred in American Horror Story: Murder House and played Nicole in Season 1 of The White Lotus. Katims said he quickly thought of Britton for the role of Dee Dee saying in an interview with Deadline:

“I just had this instinct that she would connect this woman…I gave her the scripts, and we started this conversation about this woman.”

Both Katims and Britton have expressed excitement about working together again after Friday Night Lights.

Taylor Schilling, best known for her role as Piper on Orange is the New Black, plays Edward’s Aunt Lacey, who becomes his guardian following his parents’ death. Schilling was also in Ben Affleck's Best Picture-winning film Argo, and she starred opposite Zac Efron in The Lucky One. Schilling most recently played Erica in the Emmy-winning limited series Pam & Tommy. She will also be playing Ida May in the upcoming film Queen of Bones. Edward’s Uncle John is played by Carter Hudson who you may recognize as Teddy in the FX series Snowfall.

Amy Forsyth plays Linda, a pregnant woman whose boyfriend was killed in the crash Edward survived. Forsyth’s previous work includes the role of Carrie Astor in The Gilded Age and the part of Ashley Fields in The Path.

Playing the role of Edward’s friend Shay is Eva Ariel Binder. Binder previously played Sofia Torres on Grey’s Anatomy and also had a role in the strange and surreal Netflix show Brand New Cherry Flavor. More recently she played Addy in the series Stillwater. Idris Debrand plays Kojo, a man from Ghana who moves to the states to care for his niece following her parents’ death in the crash. Debrand has previously been in the series Death in Paradise and MotherFatherSon, as well as multiple short films.

Brittany S. Hall plays Amanda, another person who lost someone in the crash. Hall was previously in Ballers, Nappily Ever After, and Imani. Edward’s older brother Jordan is played by Maxwell Jenkins who has been in Reacher, Lost in Space, Sense8, and Joe Bell, among other projects. Playing Jordan’s girlfriend Mahira is Jenna Qureshi. Qureshi’s previous roles include Ish in Just Add Magic and Just Add Magic: Mystery City, as well as voicing Safina in the series Alma’s Way.

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Dear Edward?

Dear Edward was developed for television by Jason Katims. In addition to being the series creator, Katims also wrote the teleplay for several of the episodes and is also one of the series' executive producers. Katims has long been known for his thoughtful and nuanced projects including the beloved series Friday Night Lights, which examines a small town’s relationship with their high school football team. He also developed and wrote for the dramedy Parenthood which ran from 2010 to 2015. More recently Katims developed and wrote the Amazon Prime Video series As We See It.

Fisher Stevens directed the first episode of Dear Edward. Stevens previously worked with Apple directing the 2021 Justin Timberlake drama Palmer, he also directed the 2017 HBO documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, which was nominated in the Golden Eye category at Cannes. Stevens is also an accomplished actor.

Ann Napolitano, who wrote the novel Dear Edward, is also an executive producer. Napolitano previously wrote the novels Within Arm’s Reach, and A Good Hard Look. Her newest book, Hello Beautiful, will be released in March 2023.

Is There a Trailer for Dear Edward?

Apple TV+ released a trailer for Dear Edward on January 18, 2023. When reviewing the series, Taylor Gates noted that it is a “true ensemble,” with “a dozen stories that interconnect through a central grief group but mostly stand on their own.” That comes through in the trailer which shows Edward and his attempt to rebuild his life of course, but also shows the families and friends of the other crash victims and how they grow and process their grief, both alone and in a support group. The trailer emphasizes the pain of grieving and surviving in public, with Edward’s friend asking him what it’s like to “be famous” and Edward’s aunt talking about how people always see her as the person who took in her nephew, forgetting that she is also someone who has just lost her sister. For all its grim themes, the trailer assures viewers that this will be an ultimately uplifting show, as the words “it’s not what you’ve lost, it’s what you’ve found” come up on the screen and Bon Iver’s “Hey Ma” plays.

Is Dear Edward on TV or Streaming?

Dear Edward will only be available through Apple TV+. While Apple TV+ is a paid subscription service, it is currently offering a one-week free trial.

While Dear Edward’s difficult and painful themes may not make it the show for everyone, it promises to be a worthwhile and emotionally meaningful journey for viewers who are looking for a complex and ultimately hopeful exploration of grief and healing. With a talented cast and crew, it is certain to make an impression.

When Will Dear Edward Premiere?

Dear Edward premieres its first three episodes on Apple TV+ on February 3rd, and after that, a new episode will be released weekly through March 24th. Dear Edward is rated TV-MA.