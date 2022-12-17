Apple TV+ released today some first-look images from their highly anticipated drama series Dear Edward. Led by Connie Britton (The White Lotus) and Taylor Schilling (Orange is The New Black), the story centers around a young boy who is the lone survivor of a tragic plane crash that killed everyone else on board, including his family. This means that, at a very young age, Edward (played by newcomer Colin O’Brien) will have to learn about harsh aspects of life and find a new community that will help him get through his trauma.

Of course, Apple TV+ will save the tear-jerking moments for the episodes and possibly the trailer, so the first-look images just show the main cast having some good moments together as they try to lift the spirits from the title character. The images aren’t very revealing in terms of location, but one of them seems to be a party as some balloons can be spotted in the background. We’ll know more when the trailer comes.

Aside from Britton and Schilling, the ensemble cast of Dear Edward also features Amy Forsyth (Hell Fest), Anna Uzele (City on a Hill), Audrey Corsa (All Rise), Brittany S. Hall (Ballers), Carter Hudson (Snowfall), Dario Ladani Sanchez (Paper Trail), Douglas M. Griffin (Hap and Leonard), Eva Ariel Binder (Grey’s Anatomy), Idris DeBrand (MotherFatherSon), Ivan Shaw (The Cleaning Lady), Jenna Qureshi (Just Add Magic: Mystery City), Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space), and newcomer Khloe Bruno.

Dear Edward is Based on a Real-Life Tragedy From 2010

Dear Edward is based on the best-selling novel by author Ann Napolitano, who also serves as executive producer for the series. In turn, the novel is based on the real-life tragedy of Afriqiyah Airways Flight 771, which crashed on its way to an airport just as it was about to land in Libya in 2010. In an interview to The New York Times, Napolitano revealed she couldn’t pass up on writing a story that deeply moved her:

“In 2010, a flight from South Africa to London crashed in Libya. There was one survivor: a 9-year-old Dutch boy who was found half a mile away from the wreckage, still buckled into his seat. He had a punctured lung and a broken leg, but otherwise he was fine. Everyone else on the plane died immediately, including his brother and his parents. This story just flayed me. I could not imagine how the boy would be O.K.— and I could feel from the stickiness of my obsession that I was going to have to write a book that created a set of circumstances to make him O.K.”

Apple TV+ premieres Dear Edward globally with three episodes on February 3. The remaining seven episodes will roll out weekly every Friday through March 24. Check out the official synopsis for the series here: