Today at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, Apple TV+ revealed a brand-new trailer for their upcoming drama series Dear Edward from Emmy Award-winning creator Jason Katims. The 10-episode series is set to premiere its first three episodes on Friday, February 3, 2023, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Based on the 2020 bestselling novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano, Dear Edward tells the story of 12-year-old Edward Adler, played by newcomer Colin O’Brien, who survives a tragic commercial plane crash that takes the lives of every other passenger onboard, including his family. Edward as well as a group of varied individuals affected by the crash as they all try to find some sort of purpose or simply make sense of the crash. From the ashes of this tragedy blooms unexpected friendships, romances, and communities of people. As per the official press release, the series is a "heartbreaking, life-affirming and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection and the examination of what makes us human."

The new trailer shows us the aftermath of the devastating plane crash that changes the lives of so many people and are introduced to the cast of characters as we get a glimpse into how each of them is dealing with their grief. We not only see the pain of each of these people but also the support they have for each other, propping each other up in the hope that they can move on from this terrible moment and find some light on the other side. Along O'Brien, the cast of the upcoming series features an all-star ensemble that includes Emmy Award nominee Connie Britton, SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling, Amy Forsyth, Eva Ariel Binder, Brittany S. Hall, Idris Debrand, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi, Audrey Corsa, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Dear Edward': First-Look Images Tease Heartbreaking Drama Series

In addition to being creator and showrunner, Katims is a writer on the series as well as an executive producer via True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Book author Napolitano also serves as executive producer alongside Fisher Stevens, who is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer on the pilot. The series reunites Katims and Britton following their Emmy-winning collaboration on Friday Night Lights.

Dear Edward is set to premiere with its first three episodes on February 3, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through March 24, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. You can check out the new trailer as well as read the official description of the upcoming series down below.